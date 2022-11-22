This video of Red Pandas stumbling in the snow is sure to light up your day

On Sunday, China Xinhua News shared footage of a pair of Red Pandas stumbling in the snow as they roam around to forage for food. This video was taken on infrared cameras that were installed in Southwest China’s Gaoligong Mountains. The video is being widely circulated online and is raking up thousands of views.

Almost 50 per cent of the world’s Red Panda population is found in the Eastern Himalayas. These acrobatic herbivores who spend most of their time between tree covers are facing a decline in population due to loss of habitat.

As per estimates by the World Wildlife Fund, there are less than 10,000 Red Pandas left in the world.

Cuteness alert: Infrared cameras in Gaoligong Mountains, SW China, recently captured footage of two wild red pandas exploring the winter landscape. The video is sure to light up your day! pic.twitter.com/eXwJE3xBtB — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) November 20, 2022

Their endangered status has compelled countries like Bhutan, India, China, and Nepal to list them as legally protected animals.

In June 2021, a Red Panda in Arunachal Pradesh was rescued from drowning and then released into the wild. The video of the animal’s release had gone viral after it was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officials.

The protected animal was rescued by two residents of Mechukha after they spotted it clinging to a wooden log in the middle of the Yargyap-Chu river. They then handed over the animal to a forest officer who eventually freed the Red Panda. The two residents were given a cash award by the forest department for their act of goodwill.