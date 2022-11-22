scorecardresearch
This video of Red Pandas stumbling in the snow is sure to light up your day

Almost 50 per cent of the Red Panda population is concentrated in the Eastern Himalayas.

Red Panda, Red Panda china video secret camera, viral adorable red panda video, Red panda endangered, Red Pandas in China, indian expressAs per estimates by the World Wildlife Fund, there are less than 10,000 Red Pandas left in the world.

On Sunday, China Xinhua News shared footage of a pair of Red Pandas stumbling in the snow as they roam around to forage for food. This video was taken on infrared cameras that were installed in Southwest China’s Gaoligong Mountains. The video is being widely circulated online and is raking up thousands of views.

Almost 50 per cent of the world’s Red Panda population is found in the Eastern Himalayas. These acrobatic herbivores who spend most of their time between tree covers are facing a decline in population due to loss of habitat.

As per estimates by the World Wildlife Fund, there are less than 10,000 Red Pandas left in the world.

Their endangered status has compelled countries like Bhutan, India, China, and Nepal to list them as legally protected animals.

In June 2021, a Red Panda in Arunachal Pradesh was rescued from drowning and then released into the wild. The video of the animal’s release had gone viral after it was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officials.

The protected animal was rescued by two residents of Mechukha after they spotted it clinging to a wooden log in the middle of the Yargyap-Chu river. They then handed over the animal to a forest officer who eventually freed the Red Panda. The two residents were given a cash award by the forest department for their act of goodwill.

