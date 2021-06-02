This video of rare ‘dancing lemur’ is what the internet needed to wash away its mid-week blues

Female Beatrice and male Elliot have been brought to the UK from Duke Lemur Center in North Carolina, US.

It’s always delightful to see wild animals flaunting their true self in their habitats. And now, a viral video of rare and endangered ‘dancing lemur’ has people on the internet hooked.

The dancing lemurs, commonly known as sifakas, are originally found in Madagascar. However, the video going viral has been shared by Chester Zoo, a wildlife charity and zoo in the UK, which introduced these lemurs for the first time in Europe.

“Meet your new FAVOURITE animal… the SIFAKA!,” reads the caption for the video introducing the talented primates. The two skilful dancers captured in the video were identified female Beatrice and male Elliot who have travelled to Europe all the way from Duke Lemur Centre in North Carolina, US.

The video shows these adorable furry apes leaping and frolicking effortlessly. People soon fell in love with the red-bellied animals bouncing around, spreading joy in such trying time. Their antics and behaviour have the internet gushing over them. Here, take a look:

Like all lemurs, these primates spend most of their time in the trees. However, they don’t move around in the same way as other lemurs do. According to National Geographic, sifakas remain upright, and they leap by jumping with their powerful hind legs and “this way, they clear distances of over 30 feet”. On ground, they can move quickly with a two-legged sideways hop, the website explained. This movement is what often makes it appear as if they are dancing.

How I feel when the sun is shining!☀️🐒 pic.twitter.com/i1nahgv1T0 — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) May 31, 2021

Introducing the special animals, the zoo also started a conversation highlighting that sifaka lemurs are highly threatened as its population suffered an 80% decline in just 30 years due to large-scale loss of its forest home.

“Conservationists here at Chester have started the first conservation breeding programme in Europe for one of the world’s most endangered primates,” the zoo wrote on its Facebook page. The zoo also added that they have been protecting habitats and the unique species in Madagascar for more than 10 years.

“A pair of Coquerel’s sifaka lemurs, a species listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation’s of Nature (IUCN) Red List, have become the first of their kind to ever set foot in Europe,” it added.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the pair dancing:

Boing boing boing so cute. — Paul Day (@MisterFister75) May 28, 2021

They just love the sun x pic.twitter.com/079FcwDct0 — pamela bretland (@PamelaBretland) May 31, 2021

What are these and why are they my favourite animal?? — Fearless In Devotion (@fearlessidzine) May 31, 2021

This has got to make you smile 😊 https://t.co/4KZpxRyTp9 — Fairylight (@sueellen305) May 31, 2021

Living for this energy! https://t.co/c4bsGXuXc8 — Adam and Craig Do Stuff! (@AdamandCraigDS) May 29, 2021