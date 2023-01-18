scorecardresearch
Video of processed hotdogs being mass-produced in factory receives mixed reactions from netizens

While some netizens found the whole process disgusting, others found it fascinating.

hotdogs,video of processed hotdogs being mass-produced in factory receives mixed reactions from netizens, fast food, hotdog, American food, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe video shows how meat is ground after washing and cleaning and then processed.

A lot of people are fond of hotdogs and love gorging on the snack at roadside stalls, especially in the West, where they are readily available at every nook and corner. A video posted on Twitter shows how processed hotdogs are made and it has received a mixed reaction from netizens with some being disgusted by it while others finding it fascinating.

The video shows how meat is ground after washing and cleaning and then processed. Various seasonings are added to the mix to add flavour to the sausages that are then churned out after being put in casings.

“How a processed Hotdog is made,” says the caption of the video posted by Twitter account ‘Wall Street Silver’.

Watch the video below:

“As long as the final product can be bought… with a foundation soda for $1.50 at Costco…I’m in,” commented a user. “Had one about 45 minutes ago,” said another. “How does it get from :24 to :28 in the process, like when it goes from ground meat to some kind of sludge? That part doesn’t make sense. Anyway they should have this on loop next to the place people buy these,” another person wrote.

“Showing footage of the factories and plants is always interesting. Tours of these facilities are usually disappointing or they charge you so it’s cool when these get posted. A hot dog sounds pretty good right about now, actually,” a user wrote. “Would you really feel that much better about it if it was the exact same thing but on a smaller scale? i buy the old fashion style in natural casings. they’re pretty good. you don’t like it, don’t eat em. you choose,” posted another. “I’ve seen sausages made before, this is just a larger scale, industrialized version of that,” remarked yet another netizen.

