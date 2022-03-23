scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Video of pick-up truck caught in Texas tornado leaves netizens stunned

Although the driver hasn’t been identified yet, the local police said they believe he’s in his late teens or 20s who escaped with some minor injuries.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 23, 2022 12:10:01 pm
tornado, texas tornado, texas tornado red truck video, central texas torando videos, viral video, indian expressThe driver was seen driving away after the gusty winds flipped it over.

Driving amidst super strong winds might be pretty intimidating let alone a full-blown tornado. However, in Texas, a video of a driver’s pickup truck which was flipped over by the powerful gust has left netizens shocked.

In the video, the red truck driving through a tornado in central Texas was seen getting caught in the funnel. The vehicle was seen being spun around a few times before it overturned and then flipped back upright onto its wheels.

Shot by storm chaser Brian Emfinger of Live Storms Media amid thundering and light drizzle, the 30-second clip ended with the driver of the truck nonchalantly driving past him. “I cannot believe they drove away like that,” Emfinger wrote sharing the now-viral video with over six million views.

As the clip went viral, netizens wondered if the driver was injured in the crazy accident. Although the driver hasn’t been identified yet, the local police said they believe he’s in his late teens or 20s.

According to local media, KXAN, the driver of the red truck only has minor injuries. “He had a scrape or some cuts on his left arm,” said Commander Aaron Crim with the Elgin Police Department.

The media outlet shared images of the battered truck with windows blown out, the door and side panels dented and scraped. The report added that the young driver was in shock with one eyewitness describing that he was “crying”.

At least 20 tornadoes have been reported across Texas and Oklahoma. Local officials have reported minor injuries and one death, CNN said in a report. Videos across social media show the devastation caused by tornadoes and high wind, with debris flying away and hitting pedestrians.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that a Tornado Watch will be in effect in Texas for multiple counties until Tuesday afternoon, local time.

