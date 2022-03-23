Video of pick-up truck caught in Texas tornado leaves netizens stunned

Driving amidst super strong winds might be pretty intimidating let alone a full-blown tornado. However, in Texas, a video of a driver’s pickup truck which was flipped over by the powerful gust has left netizens shocked.

In the video, the red truck driving through a tornado in central Texas was seen getting caught in the funnel. The vehicle was seen being spun around a few times before it overturned and then flipped back upright onto its wheels.

Shot by storm chaser Brian Emfinger of Live Storms Media amid thundering and light drizzle, the 30-second clip ended with the driver of the truck nonchalantly driving past him. “I cannot believe they drove away like that,” Emfinger wrote sharing the now-viral video with over six million views.

Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

As the clip went viral, netizens wondered if the driver was injured in the crazy accident. Although the driver hasn’t been identified yet, the local police said they believe he’s in his late teens or 20s.

According to local media, KXAN, the driver of the red truck only has minor injuries. “He had a scrape or some cuts on his left arm,” said Commander Aaron Crim with the Elgin Police Department.

The media outlet shared images of the battered truck with windows blown out, the door and side panels dented and scraped. The report added that the young driver was in shock with one eyewitness describing that he was “crying”.

Woah!!!! I'm glad the driver of this truck made it through… and somehow managed to drive off after all of that! https://t.co/FincozSP6G — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 22, 2022

Hard to believe that this really happened! https://t.co/Bwo81bNWlW — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) March 22, 2022

Holy cow! On his side, spinning, flipped back on wheels and then on his way…probably to go put on clean pants! — Joel Thomas (@CBS11Joel) March 22, 2022

Father: "Son, what happened to the truck!?!?"

Son: "Dad hear me out!" — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) March 22, 2022

Most Texas shit I’ve ever seen. It was beautiful I almost shed a tear.. I bet he was in his way to Whataburger or Buccees — DANTE MOORE SZN ☘️ (@H_TownIrish69) March 22, 2022

This deserved the Hans Zimmer treatment pic.twitter.com/qRxL78nnCR — Richard H. Stevens (@RichardHStevens) March 22, 2022

That’s a kid who’s played a lot of Grand Theft Auto — Steven Bosche (@TiderBee) March 22, 2022

2023 Chevy Silverado – Texas Twister Edition — The Cincy Buckeye (@CincyBuckeye) March 22, 2022

At least 20 tornadoes have been reported across Texas and Oklahoma. Local officials have reported minor injuries and one death, CNN said in a report. Videos across social media show the devastation caused by tornadoes and high wind, with debris flying away and hitting pedestrians.

Tornado crossing over I-35 in Round Rock. Packed interstate. This is bad. #txwx pic.twitter.com/KJFMMVV28t — Scott McClellan (@DSM4USA) March 21, 2022

Here is the #video when the #Elgin, #Texas #tornado hit us today. We were very fortunate to lose only a window to #debris. In addition to these buildings getting destroyed, a pickup truck on the opposite side of the road was rolled by the tornado. #txwx #damage pic.twitter.com/YddeXaTUOf — Chimera Comstock (@SvrWxChaser) March 22, 2022

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that a Tornado Watch will be in effect in Texas for multiple counties until Tuesday afternoon, local time.