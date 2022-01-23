Video of ‘piano BBQ grill’ goes viral, surprising netizens

Nobody would have ever imagined that a barbecue grill can be attached to a piano to cook meat and make music at the same time. A young man has managed to integrate cooking, playing music and mobility into a single device and his video has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, the man can be seen attaching the final barbecue skewer to the grill unit. Then, he sits down to play the piano attached to the grilling unit. As he plays the white keys, the corresponding skewer turns.

Another man attaches a box of burning coal beneath the grill and the man continues playing the piano. Smoke is seen coming out of the grill and music can be heard simultaneously. He moves around the room as the entire setup keeps rolling on three wheels.

Chinese citizen Handy Geng uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of how he turned a piano into a grill in November last year.

Another video of Handy was shared from the Twitter handle vinyl7 records on January 19 and has been viewed more than 3 million so far.

Watch the video here:

The 1.35-minute video has left netizens amazed.

This is exactly the kind of madness I needed today 🤣 — Alireza Doostdar علیرضا دوستدار (@docstobar) January 20, 2022

My body wasn’t ready for this phenomenon pic.twitter.com/hqWq9Y650c — Electric Bass (@bassclarineko) January 19, 2022

According to the Hackaday website, Handy installed a microswitch under each individual key in the piano. When the keys are pressed, corresponding motors get turned on, which further turns skewers loaded with meat.

Hot coals beneath the meat cook it up. As music is played with the piano, the skewers are turned and the meat is cooked.