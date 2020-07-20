scorecardresearch
Monday, July 20, 2020
Video of visually impaired dog hopping on recognising its owner leaves netizens emotional

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens, with many sharing their own personal experiences with their pets.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 20, 2020 9:15:05 pm
dog, visually impaired dog, dog viral video, cute dog videos, “At 15 her eyesight isn’t great so she needs a little sniff before she recognises me,” wrote user @jasemonkey while sharing the 32-second clip.

A heartwarming video of a visually impaired dog hopping around after recognising her owner has left netizens emotional.

The viral clip, which has been viewed over 5 million times, features the 15-year-old canine walking and sniffing the person in front of her before jumping with joy in recognising that it was her owner.

“At 15, her eyesight isn’t great so she needs a little sniff before she recognises me,” wrote user @jasemonkey while sharing the 32-second clip.

Watch the video here:

