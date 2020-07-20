Video of visually impaired dog hopping on recognising its owner leaves netizens emotional

“At 15 her eyesight isn’t great so she needs a little sniff before she recognises me,” wrote user @jasemonkey while sharing the 32-second clip. “At 15 her eyesight isn’t great so she needs a little sniff before she recognises me,” wrote user @jasemonkey while sharing the 32-second clip.

A heartwarming video of a visually impaired dog hopping around after recognising her owner has left netizens emotional.

The viral clip, which has been viewed over 5 million times, features the 15-year-old canine walking and sniffing the person in front of her before jumping with joy in recognising that it was her owner.

“At 15, her eyesight isn’t great so she needs a little sniff before she recognises me,” wrote user @jasemonkey while sharing the 32-second clip.

Watch the video here:

At 15 her eyesight isn’t great so she needs a little sniff before she recognises me. :) pic.twitter.com/9tRuexuJyj — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) July 17, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens, with many sharing their own personal experiences with their pets.

