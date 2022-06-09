scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Must Read

Video of paraglider flying with black vulture blows away Smriti Irani and many others

For the uninitiated, the activity is called 'parahawking', which involves paragliding with a trained bird of prey that guides the person for a more birdlike flying experience.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 9, 2022 6:43:22 pm
paragliding, parahawking, man paragliding with vulture, man paraglide with birds, viral paragliding, indian expressThe stunning video going viral is from Brazil.

Paragliding in itself is quite a marvellous experience. However, increasing the thrill factor by a notch, a man flew with a vulture. Video of the stunning moment has left all mesmerised online.

While just attempting to paraglide may give most people quite an adrenaline rush, imagine flying in the sky not just overlooking a picturesque valley but also being accompanied by an avian. That is exactly what happened when a young adventurist went flying above the clouds.

Also Watch |‘Meri shaadi kyu karwayi bhagwan’: Wife’s rant during paragliding goes viral

In a video making the rounds on social media sites, a black vulture is seen flying in close proximity to the paraglider. As the paraglider is seen veering in a different direction, cruising through the winds, the bird is seen unbothered as it swiftly lands near his feet.

What really blew all away was the fact that the man was trying to pet the wings of the bird, which had one of its talons on the metal frame of his support harness and the other on his shoe.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...Premium
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loansPremium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loans
John Brittas writes: Media must be held accountable for mainstreaming hat...Premium
John Brittas writes: Media must be held accountable for mainstreaming hat...
Bibek Debroy writes: Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogsPremium
Bibek Debroy writes: Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogs
More Premium Stories >>

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MINDSET THERAPY™ (@mindset.therapy)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Union minister Smriti Irani was among those who shared the stunning video in their Instagram stories on Thursday.

While at first, most people thought the viral moment caught on camera was serendipitous, others said it was not. For the uninitiated, the activity is called ‘parahawking’, which involves paragliding with a trained bird of prey that guides the person for a more birdlike flying experience.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🇧🇷 (@rafaellvital)

The video was later traced back to Brazil and the black vulture was identified as Uru, trained by flying pilots at Pacaroots Aventura, which conducts tours in the mountainous regions of Serra da Aratanha.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 09: Latest News
Advertisement