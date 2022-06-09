Video of paraglider flying with black vulture blows away Smriti Irani and many others

Paragliding in itself is quite a marvellous experience. However, increasing the thrill factor by a notch, a man flew with a vulture. Video of the stunning moment has left all mesmerised online.

While just attempting to paraglide may give most people quite an adrenaline rush, imagine flying in the sky not just overlooking a picturesque valley but also being accompanied by an avian. That is exactly what happened when a young adventurist went flying above the clouds.

In a video making the rounds on social media sites, a black vulture is seen flying in close proximity to the paraglider. As the paraglider is seen veering in a different direction, cruising through the winds, the bird is seen unbothered as it swiftly lands near his feet.

What really blew all away was the fact that the man was trying to pet the wings of the bird, which had one of its talons on the metal frame of his support harness and the other on his shoe.

Union minister Smriti Irani was among those who shared the stunning video in their Instagram stories on Thursday.

While at first, most people thought the viral moment caught on camera was serendipitous, others said it was not. For the uninitiated, the activity is called ‘parahawking’, which involves paragliding with a trained bird of prey that guides the person for a more birdlike flying experience.

The video was later traced back to Brazil and the black vulture was identified as Uru, trained by flying pilots at Pacaroots Aventura, which conducts tours in the mountainous regions of Serra da Aratanha.