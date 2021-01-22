scorecardresearch
Friday, January 22, 2021
Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s lookalike takes social media by storm

Local channel identified the doppelgänger gaining all the attention on social media as Shah Hussain, and said that the young man is originally from Kalam Valley in Swat district.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 6:19:40 pm
imran khan, pakistan, imran khan lookalike, pak pm lookalike, pak crickter imran khan doppleganger, viral news, indian express,Many said the young man reminded them of Khan from his cricketing days.

Internet seems to have found a ‘perfect lookalike’ of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a small video clip going viral, a young man, having an uncanny resemblance to Khan, is seen taking a ride in an autorickshaw in Sialkot.

The video shows the man uncomfortably looking away from the camera once he realises he is being filmed from a distance.

The video quickly went viral and garnered a lot of reactions online with many remembering Khan’s dashing looks from his cricketing days. Few others also thought the young man also looks a little like Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Some even wondered if this resemblance will make him the next famous Pakistani chai wala, who went viral for his blue eyes.

Saama TV identified the doppelgänger gaining all the attention on social media as Shah Hussain, however, pointed out that the young man is originally from Kalam Valley in Swat district. Owing to the harsh climatic condition in the region many young people migrate to different parts of the country during winter looking for ways to earn a living, and Hussain was one such villager.

The report added that he is getting a lot of attention from many young woman also for his looks and someday hopes to meet the prime minister.

