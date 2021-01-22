Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s lookalike takes social media by storm

Many said the young man reminded them of Khan from his cricketing days.

Internet seems to have found a ‘perfect lookalike’ of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a small video clip going viral, a young man, having an uncanny resemblance to Khan, is seen taking a ride in an autorickshaw in Sialkot.

The video shows the man uncomfortably looking away from the camera once he realises he is being filmed from a distance.

The video quickly went viral and garnered a lot of reactions online with many remembering Khan’s dashing looks from his cricketing days. Few others also thought the young man also looks a little like Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Some even wondered if this resemblance will make him the next famous Pakistani chai wala, who went viral for his blue eyes.

Lol @ how the guy is observing everything as well. Like it’s IK undercover 😄 https://t.co/2okB19bPVz — MbZ (@MbZeee) January 18, 2021

Now this is a real TREASURE 🙂 https://t.co/LMYTtrR2qc — Rebellious_ڈاکٹر_ٹنکنا (@dr_tweeter1080) January 18, 2021

His look is same like young Imran Khan https://t.co/PpE88esakf — Abbas (@Abbas1kazmi) January 18, 2021

Imran Khan’s potion of youth https://t.co/qG0lCsGsII — Massacre (@varmullian) January 18, 2021

Mind-boggling resemblance. Even his aura matches with the vibe that a younger IK sent forth. Sialkot chalo saaray aur wahan rickshay ki sawari lengay in hopes of finding him again 😋 https://t.co/foy2xekXOS — Maria Sartaj (@MariaSartaj) January 18, 2021

This man deserves a meeting with the pm — arshad munir khan (@AMKhan105) January 18, 2021

OMG – find out who he is – he could make so much money — Sherbok (@ShirinSherbok2) January 18, 2021

Yooooo

some one make a movie or a TV series, it will be a super hit https://t.co/haCGC2bwJf — Maalik (@OmairMaalik) January 18, 2021

Carbon copy of imran khan 😭 https://t.co/spxrbolfbf — Ephroh. (@Ephroh) January 18, 2021

If imran Khan & Hritik roshan had a son: https://t.co/uiGdSzJT0S — Ayeshay (@champagne_lassi) January 18, 2021

Imran Khan + Hrithik Roshan Hotness overload🔥🥵🔥 https://t.co/ISMdUwFyLc — B A B A R 🇵🇰 🏏 (@itz_babar) January 18, 2021

Saama TV identified the doppelgänger gaining all the attention on social media as Shah Hussain, however, pointed out that the young man is originally from Kalam Valley in Swat district. Owing to the harsh climatic condition in the region many young people migrate to different parts of the country during winter looking for ways to earn a living, and Hussain was one such villager.

The report added that he is getting a lot of attention from many young woman also for his looks and someday hopes to meet the prime minister.