Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

This video of Norway’s Pulpit Rock is thrilling and anxiety-inducing

The scenic cliffside stop has become a popular tourist attraction amongst hikers and adventure sports enthusiasts.

Some of the most beautiful natural attractions have the element of being equal parts scary and exhilarating. Norway’s Pulpit Rock, which offers a beautiful cliffside view, is one of these locations. The cliffside does not have any railings around it which retain its natural beauty and give it an element of risk.

What also makes Pulpit Rock special is its flat surface which measures approximately 82 feet by 82 feet. Tourists often hike up to this point to rest on this plateau-like surface and take in the views. A few of the braver ones even go to the edge of the cliff and dangle their feet. In recent years BASE jumpers have also started leaping from it.

On Tuesday, a popular Twitter account posted an aerially shot video of Pulpit Rock that showed groups of people standing over it. This undated clip has gathered over 9 lakh views and over 20,000 likes. While many people expressed awe at the scenic location, some also spoke about how the steep cliff sparked anxiety within them.

Echoing the latter view, a Twitter user wrote, ‘I’m freaking out, literally, just watching and reading this. I can feel it in my legs. I have the urge to lie flat on the floor. Of my living room.”

Another person said, “In the US it would have ugly railings, EXIT signs, and a porta-potty. I’m Europe, they’re like “if you fall over the edge, it’s your own fault”.

