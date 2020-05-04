Follow Us:
Monday, May 04, 2020
Watch: Monkey on a bike grabs toddler, drags her along the road

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 4, 2020 5:42:56 pm
monkey bike kidnap viral video, monkey viral video, monkey drags kid viral video Fortunately, the baby child was prevented from being taken away when a man ran to scare the monkey away. (Source: @RexChapman/Twitter)

A heart-wrenching video of a monkey grabbing a toddler and then dragging it down a road has gone viral on social media, leaving many distressed over the incident.

The footage, which has gone viral after it was shared by a user @RexChapman, shows a monkey riding a mini bike towards a group of kids sitting on a bench before grabbing a baby girl and dragging her down the road.

According to a DailyMail report, the incident took place in Tanjungsari Village, Indonesia. Fortunately, the toddler was prevented from being dragged further when a person intervenes to scare the monkey away.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted angry reactions online. However, many also pointed out the leash tied around the monkey’s neck.

“Looks like the monkey was on a leash and was attacking the kid. The owner was then pulling the leash which led to the kid being dragged with the monkey,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

