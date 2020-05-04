Watch: Monkey on a bike grabs toddler, drags her along the road

Fortunately, the baby child was prevented from being taken away when a man ran to scare the monkey away. (Source: @RexChapman/Twitter) Fortunately, the baby child was prevented from being taken away when a man ran to scare the monkey away. (Source: @RexChapman/Twitter)

A heart-wrenching video of a monkey grabbing a toddler and then dragging it down a road has gone viral on social media, leaving many distressed over the incident.

The footage, which has gone viral after it was shared by a user @RexChapman, shows a monkey riding a mini bike towards a group of kids sitting on a bench before grabbing a baby girl and dragging her down the road.

According to a DailyMail report, the incident took place in Tanjungsari Village, Indonesia. Fortunately, the toddler was prevented from being dragged further when a person intervenes to scare the monkey away.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised

Watch the video here:

Can’t remember the last time I saw a monkey ride-up on a motorcycle and try to steal a toddler. It’s been ages…pic.twitter.com/PBRntxBnxw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 4, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted angry reactions online. However, many also pointed out the leash tied around the monkey’s neck.

“Looks like the monkey was on a leash and was attacking the kid. The owner was then pulling the leash which led to the kid being dragged with the monkey,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Looks like the monkey was on a leash and was attacking the kid.

The owner was then pulling the leash which led to the kid being dragged with the monkey. Still wild — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) May 4, 2020

Me after seeing the monkey kidnapping:

“Monkeys are animals!” Me after seeing the string:

“People are animals!” — Simon Strålberg (@SStralberg) May 4, 2020

After retweeting I found out the monkey is on a rope. How cruel. — #1misty (@1misty55) May 4, 2020

Are we not going to mention that nobody is chasing the baby?

No one? — A is for Amy, who fell down the stairs (@Amyisverybusy) May 4, 2020

Looked like the monkey was being pulled by a rope when dragging the kid at the end. — Hugh Jasskicker (@ssadams12) May 4, 2020

