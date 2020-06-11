‘Meanwhile in Vegas’: Video of man smoking while wearing a mask leaves netizens amused

Since being shared online, the viral clip has prompted several reactions online leaving many amused. Since being shared online, the viral clip has prompted several reactions online leaving many amused.

As several nations gradually ease lockdown measures in order to get their economy back on its feet amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Las Vegas too has opened its doors to tourists.

While people visiting the city in Nevada, which is primarily known for its gambling, shopping and fine dining, are expected to follow all the precautionary measures as is becoming the norm in a post-Covid world, a video of a man smoking while wearing a mask has left netizens in splits.

In the clip, which has now gone viral with over 3.5 million views, a man is seen sitting in front of a slot machine while wearing a mask. However, moments later he lights up a cigarette and starts smoking while wearing the mask and only lowers it to blow out the smoke.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the viral clip has prompted several reactions, leaving many amused. “Just when I thought nothing could surprise me,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

Put this guy in charge of state tourism https://t.co/MgajyFO8ef — matt (@taquitoroller) June 10, 2020

Wow! Makes me proud to be an American 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/S98yVTYEqu — PamelaMary (@SubversiveMama) June 10, 2020

😂😂😂 Welcome to the new norm. This got me https://t.co/3vSQvLvkr1 — Beezy B (@DaBeezyBFF) June 10, 2020

VEGAS IS BACK BABY https://t.co/66PVRC0hGu — MyLifeOnTheLine (@MyLifeOnTheLin3) June 10, 2020

