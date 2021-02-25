‘Love in every morsel’: Video of man cooking for daughter as she works from home leaves netizens emotional

"The way this just made me miss my baba so much!" read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Working from home amid the ongoing pandemic has garnered mixed reactions from people around the world, but now a woman has left the internet quite delighted after her doting father treated her to delicious dishes as she worked. “Working from home with baba is a blessing,” tweeted @sarsouura_ while sharing a montage of all the times her father brought her delicious meals. The clip, which garnered over 2 million views, features the woman recording her father lovingly greeting her while bringing her food.

Watch the video here:

Working from home with baba is a blessing 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/uSLTnzvF39 — 🧚‍♂️سارة (@sarsouura_) February 21, 2021

Retweeted over 18,000 times, the viral clip capturing the beautiful bond between the father-daughter duo has left netizens feeling emotional. Some also enquired about the different dishes that were being served.

“His smile, care, and happiness from giving you the food and preparing it makes me so happy! Love in every morsel! Enjoy!” read one of the many comments on the clip.

Kanafeh!! It’s delicious and in some middle eastern markets they have it premade frozen and you can just pop it in the oven :) but make sure u get the sugar syrup to pour over it as well :) — 🧚‍♂️سارة (@sarsouura_) February 22, 2021

The way this just made me miss my baba sooo much! ❤️ — Nancy Elgadi (@nancyeljudge) February 21, 2021

His smile, care, and happiness from giving you the food and preparing it makes me so happy! Love in every morsel! Enjoy! — Dr Emily Yarrow 🕷🇪🇺 (@EmilyYarrow1) February 22, 2021

U have a very loving Baba 😭😭😭

Tell him we all loved him. — ♐︎ ♊︎♐︎ (@moonsbae7) February 22, 2021

super cute! Love how he’s always smiling when he greets you! <3 — (((Mani))) (@APAutomatic) February 21, 2021

Allah ykhalelek eyah!

He reminded me of my dad and our mornings together. I’d give anything for one of those days again. Hug abu sara real tight. — E. Hamdallah (@EHamdallah) February 22, 2021