Thursday, February 25, 2021
‘Love in every morsel’: Video of man cooking for daughter as she works from home leaves netizens emotional

Retweeted over 18,000 times, the viral clip capturing the beautiful bond between the father-daughter duo has left netizens feeling emotional. Some also enquired about the different dishes that were being served.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 25, 2021 5:54:27 pm
man cooking for daughter as she works from home viral video, twitter, twitter reactions, man daughter bond, trending, indian express, indian express news"The way this just made me miss my baba so much!" read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Working from home amid the ongoing pandemic has garnered mixed reactions from people around the world, but now a woman has left the internet quite delighted after her doting father treated her to delicious dishes as she worked. “Working from home with baba is a blessing,” tweeted @sarsouura_ while sharing a montage of all the times her father brought her delicious meals. The clip, which garnered over 2 million views, features the woman recording her father lovingly greeting her while bringing her food.

Watch the video here:

Retweeted over 18,000 times, the viral clip capturing the beautiful bond between the father-daughter duo has left netizens feeling emotional. Some also enquired about the different dishes that were being served.

“His smile, care, and happiness from giving you the food and preparing it makes me so happy! Love in every morsel! Enjoy!” read one of the many comments on the clip.

