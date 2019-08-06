No monkey business: Adorable video of man bathing dog with two chimps goes viral

A video of a man bathing a dog with two chimpanzees has gone viral after a video was shared on Instagram by a user named Kody Antle. The clip, which has been viewed over six lakh times, features a dog sitting in a small tub while Antle, along with the two chimpanzees, gives him a bath.

“Splish splash doggo taking a bathe,” read the post, which has been widely shared on several social media platforms. The clip was also shared by a verified account @KFC Radio, creating quite a buzz online with netizens gushing over the adorable video.

And after the dog is done, the chimps and the man are seen cleaning themselves in the floatable pools. The chimps also help the man by rubbing soap on his body.

However, some have pointed out that the actions of the two chimpanzees shown in the video were unusual. Wildlife experts have pointed out in the past that such behaviour is not normal for the animals and people should not be encouraged to keep them as pets.

The video has over one million retweets..Here are some hilarious reactions t this cute video:

The dog was like “you trying to take my body off or what?” — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) August 3, 2019

The moneys are so adorable but also soooooo aggressive 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Prettygirltalented🌈 (@amya2pretty) August 3, 2019

Dog getting the scrub of his life 🤣🤣 they rough af with it lmaoo — Keyyyy (@BallKeyanah) August 3, 2019

What scene from george of the jungle is this? — Yonnic (@YonKippurr) August 4, 2019

That damn dog like y’all being rough as hell with me but ima take it lol — 🌞 (@Starr_Banqz) August 3, 2019

When the monkeys rub the dog’s neck and it looks back at them🤣🤣🤣 — Dajah_DoubleYou (@Dajah_Warfield) August 4, 2019

Why are the monkeys doing better than their human? Lolol — HiippyChiick💫 (@WakeDfUp) August 3, 2019