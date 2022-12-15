Video of little boy with speech delay saying ‘I love you’ to mom melts hearts of netizens

Mother son bonding is always considered special. A heartwarming video showing a little boy who has speech delay pouring out his emotions excitedly as he helps his mother bake cookies has melted the hearts of netizens.

The clip shared by Twitter user Jayla Influencer shows a woman mixing ingredients to make cookies in a vessel as her little son stands next to her. As she goes on with the work, the boy adorably says he loves her and gives her a warm hug. He says, “Thank you, mom!” and goes on showering her with kisses. The boy clad in white apron and chef’s hat says, “I love you mommy”. The woman breaks out in tears and says she loves him too.

“A moment I’ve been longing for as a mom, especially with a speech delayed son. I am so thankful I could capture it,” Jayla captioned the clip. She also shared another video in the comments section showing the boy zestfully cooking with her and his two siblings eating the cookies baked by them.

A moment I’ve been longing for as mom, especially with a speech delayed son. I am so thankful I could capture it😭 pic.twitter.com/T7bhex8aEU — Jayla| Influencer (@jaylabrenae) December 14, 2022

As per the text insert in the video, the little boy asked his mother if they can make cookies after finding a cookie cutter at a store. “I have never made them from scratch before but he was very adamant in wanting to make cookie dough so I got all the ingredients to try,” the woman wrote. As they started baking, the “most unexpected thing happened. Wait for it….,” she wrote.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed over 7,00,600 views on Twitter. The way in which the boy uttered words laced with love to his mother, who has been waiting for long, has melted hearts online. A user commented, “The way he held your face with his little hands and gently planted a kiss on your cheek.” Another user wrote, “His speech updates always make me so happy. As a mommy to a speech-delayed son who won’t stop talking now (I said he’s making up for lost time) lol, this will always make me happy.” A third one commented, “as a disabled person myself, thank you for being so patient with him. it goes such a long way! keep up the great work bray.”