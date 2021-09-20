‘Will grow up to be a great humanitarian’: Little boy’s heartwarming gesture towards a cat goes viral

A video of a little boy sharing food with a cat has left many emotional after the clip went viral on social media.

“Sharing is caring,” tweeted Twitter user @buitengebieden_ while sharing an 18-second clip of a little boy and a cat. In the clip, the little kid is seen walking to a cat sitting nearby while nibbling on a piece of bread. He then goes on to offer the food to the animal, who is inquisitive at first, smells the bread and then shows affection towards the boy.

Though it is not clear whether the cat ate the food offered to it or not, the boy’s gesture to share his food has triggered a plethora of reactions online with many praising the child for being a kind-hearted.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, the undated clip has garnered over 84,000 views and is being widely circulated on several social media platforms.

“We humans need to treat other humans and animals this way,” tweeted a user, while another wrote, “Omg that clip of the little boy sharing his bread with the cat is so cute. I wish more humans were as kind-hearted towards animals”

