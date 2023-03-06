‘Your shadow is your best friend’: Stunning video of leopard and black panther goes viral

Big cats are some of the most majestic creatures in the wild. Now video that shows two big cats, a leopard and a black panther, walking adjacent to each other in the wild is going viral.

In the video, the leopard named Cleo and the black panther named Saya pause to intently gaze at the camera. Both Cleo and Saya look the same in height and size, this combined with their almost coordinated moves gives an illusion that Saya is actually the shadow of Cleo.

ALSO READ | ‘Breathtaking’: Shutterbug treks 165 km to capture spectacular images of snow leopard

This viral clip was taken by famed wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung at the Bandipur and Nagarhole National Parks in Karnataka.

While sharing the clip on his Instagram account, Jung wrote, “Your shadow is your best friend. On #WorldWildlifeDay here’s the most incredible moment I’ve ever captured. Saya and Cleo, in perfect synchrony. What a beautiful world. Captured on assignment with @natgeowild & @symbio_studios for ‘The Real Black Panther’ movie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaaz Jung (@shaazjung)

The video has gathered over 3.9 lakh likes since it was posted on March 3. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Wow, what a powerful duo! The regal Black Panther and the lightning-fast Cheetah 🐆 make quite the dynamic pair. Enjoyed watching this. Thanks for sharing 🥰”. Another person remarked, “What good deeds one must do to capture this in the wild? Absolutely mind-blowing Shaaz bhai 💯💯”.

With 1.3 million Instagram followers, Jung’s stunning pictures and videos of big cats, often go viral. Other than pursuing wildlife photography, Jung is also a part of the Buffer Conflict Resolution Trust of India (BCRTI), a non-profit that aims to reduce human-animal conflict within the buffer zones of protected forests.