Video of kid sitting alone on amusement park ride goes viral, leaves netizens divided

The amusement park rides like the Columbus swing may seem fun but even adults can feel overwhelmed while riding them. And, a recent video shows a young child sitting on one such ride without showing any emotion.

The undated video, which is being widely circulated on social media, shows the boy who appears to be between the ages of five to six, passively sitting on a Columbus swing with a nonchalant and bored expression.

As the other people on the ride screamed in excitement, the young boy is seen yawning. What makes the video even more interesting is that the child is seen sitting alone without wearing any safety harness or any adult to accompany him on the ride.

The video has sparked mixed reactions amongst the netizens. While many netizens found the video amusing, others raised questions about child neglect.

“This is energy I need for the rest of 2022”, an Instagram user commented on the video. “Awww too cute and funny”, another person wrote.

Raising questions about the safety of the child in the video, an Instagram user wrote, “This video is not cute. Not funny. You’re promoting an unsafe situation for this child. He is not strapped in the ride safely. He is too small to be sitting there by himself. By keeping this video up you’re promoting an dangerous situation & showing parents it’s ok”.

Echoing a similar sentiment another person remarked, “Where are his parents and his buckled down harness? and not to mention he doesn’t look old enough to be on the ride to begin with.”