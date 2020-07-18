scorecardresearch
‘The most Australian 8 seconds’: Video of kangaroos disrupting football game goes viral

Since being shared online, the video went viral on multiple social media platforms and was noticed by many, including the Australian Football League.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 18, 2020 8:51:20 pm
kangaroo disrupt football game viral video, The video, which has been viewed over 25,000 times, has gone viral on several social media platforms and left netizens amused.

Cats and dogs straying into a football or a cricket match isn’t uncommon. However, when two Kangaroos do the same, you know for sure it’s Australia. A video shared by user Sharri Castellari features the marsupials running on the football field during a game in New South Wales.

Since being shared online, the clip went viral on several social media platforms and was noticed by many, including the Australian Football League. “Community footy is back in New South Wales and the locals are…jumping…for joy,” read the tweet by the official AFL account.

Watch the video here:

The video, which has been viewed over 25,000 times, left netizens amused. “Not what I meant when I said I couldn’t wait to see the Roos play,” wrote a user while sharing the viral video.

