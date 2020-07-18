‘The most Australian 8 seconds’: Video of kangaroos disrupting football game goes viral

The video, which has been viewed over 25,000 times, has gone viral on several social media platforms and left netizens amused. The video, which has been viewed over 25,000 times, has gone viral on several social media platforms and left netizens amused.

Cats and dogs straying into a football or a cricket match isn’t uncommon. However, when two Kangaroos do the same, you know for sure it’s Australia. A video shared by user Sharri Castellari features the marsupials running on the football field during a game in New South Wales.

Since being shared online, the clip went viral on several social media platforms and was noticed by many, including the Australian Football League. “Community footy is back in New South Wales and the locals are…jumping…for joy,” read the tweet by the official AFL account.

Watch the video here:

“Put him in the ruck!” Community footy is back in New South Wales and the locals are…jumping…for joy 🦘 #AFL 🎥: Sharri Castellari pic.twitter.com/dNA0VMMZC4 — AFL (@AFL) July 18, 2020

