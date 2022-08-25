scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

‘Gentle giant’: Video of horse snuggling with toddler melts hearts of netizens

The video posted on Instagram has more than 1.8 million views and a lot of comments praising the horse’s behaviour.

Horse, snuggles, toddler, baby, gentle giant, sweet, adorable, viral, trendingThe video shows a horse putting its face in between a fence so that a little girl can touch it.

The bond between animals and babies is one of the sweetest. Even big animals such as horses behave so gently when kids are around that it just melts your heart. In one such video posted on Instagram, a horse is seen snuggling with a toddler and it’s truly a delight to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement Wednesday and it has received more than 1.8 million views so far. The video shows a horse putting its face in between a fence so that a little girl can touch it. The toddler touches her face with the horse’s snoot. The little girl giggles as she touches the horse’s face. They both seem to be really fond of each other. “Just two living creatures loving on each other,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 1.64 lakh likes. It received a lot of comments as netizens loved the gentle behaviour of the horse.

“How the horse is looking at her and snuggling is just soooo beautiful,” commented an Instagram user. “Gentle giant,” said another. A third posted, “The horse is like “I want to kiss the baby!” all gentle like.”

“That horse looks absolutely blissful,” another user wrote. “Love this unconditional love,” read another comment. The video has been credited to Instagram user peacelovekianna.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 04:59:29 pm
