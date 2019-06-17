Hong Kong protestors earn praise after parting to allow an ambulance through

Video clips showing a crowd of Hong Kong protestors calmly parting Sunday to allow an ambulance to go through have gone viral on social media. The videos which were posted on Twitter and Facebook show thousands of protestors waiting patiently and moving aside in an orderly manner to make way for an ambulance to pass, before they regroup and cheer. A protestor who had collapsed during the massive protests on Sunday, was being taken to a hospital.

Hong Kong parliamentarian Raymond Chan also shared a video of a similar scene at Causeway Bay earlier on Sunday.

Nearly two million people formed a sea of black along roads, walkways and train stations across Hong Kong’s financial centre to oppose a controversial extradition bill.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologised on Sunday, one day after she indefinitely delayed the extradition bill, which sparked among the most violent protests in the city in decades.

The protest came after a similar one a week earlier which organisers estimate drew 1 million people and marked the beginning of a week of unrest ahead of the bill, which was scheduled for debate last Wednesday.

Many people praised the protestors for their actions and the video got everyone talking on social media. One Twitter user called it, “”A noble act by the entire mob…admirable” while another compared the scene with the parting of a Red Sea from the Bible.

