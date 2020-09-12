Video: Hurricane-level winds topple semi-trucks on Utah highway, stun netizens

According to the highway patrol police over 40 trucks were seen knocked over by the wind.

Wind gusts were so severe in Utah over the past week that it took down scores of trucks and tractor-trailers across the highway. Photos and videos of toppled trucks have left people on social media stunned.

Utah, a state in the United States, witnessed its most destructive windstorms on record earlier this week, which not only ripped powerlines apart but also affected heavy vehicles. Along the highway, the patrol police noticed many semi-trucks being blown over by hurricane-strength winds. The gusty winds forced Utah Highway Patrol (UTP) to issue warnings to semi drivers asking them to not hit the road and “find shelter and park perpendicular to the wind”.

One such video shared by the UTP shows a semi-truck blown over on I-15 in Utah’s Davis County during the windstorm, toppling it to the ground, pushing it towards another truck seen in the same condition. According to News 5 WCYB, it was one among the 45 trucks that met with the same fate, injuring several drivers along the highway. According to the National Weather Service, wind-speed reached up to 99 mph in several places in the western state.

“There are numerous closures on I-15 from Salt Lake County north to the Idaho boarder. Plan for delays. Avoid the area if possible. If you’re stuck in traffic, do not exit your vehicle due to flying debris. And, avoid parking alongside high profile vehicles. Truckers, please don’t risk it! The restrictions are in place for good reason,” the law enforcement agency wrote on Facebook.

Farmington City, a town near Salt Lake City, Utah, declared a state of emergency after the storm caused severe property damage and killed at least one person, Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported.

