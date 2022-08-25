scorecardresearch
Video of giant bumpy slide in US amusement park goes viral, leaves netizens in shock

The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan was open for only four hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments.

giant slide, bumpy, US amusement park, Belle Isle Park in Michigan, amusing, viral, trendingThe video shows people flailing wildly in the air while coming down the giant slide

A video of a giant slide at an amusement park in the US is going viral. The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan was open for only four hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments. A video of the slide was shared on Twitter and netizens found it amusing.

The video was posted by a Twitter user named @artcombatpod on August 20. It has received a whopping 11.3 million views so far. The seven-second clip shows people flailing wildly in the air while coming down the giant slide. The people are seen sitting inside sacks and it just looks painful to see them come down the slide that has a few bumps.

“The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan was open for only 4 hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments. I wonder why they decided to do such a thing,” the person who shared the video wrote as the caption.

Watch the video below:

The tweet has received more than 97,000 likes and Twitterati posted some hilarious replies.

See some funny tweets below:

“They’ll use a wax to slow it down. Been there for decades, we all loved that ride. Different coatings give different speeds. Waxes differ so don’t think you’re smart by saying wax will speed it up,” commented a Twitter user.

“This was funny to watch…and then I nearly screamed laughing when I unmuted,” wrote another. “How does one make adjustments?? To this monstrosity,” said another.

“They let people do that for 4 HOURS?!” asked another user incredulously. “They should have an ambulance waiting so you can bounce right in,” read another comment.

