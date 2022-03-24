scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Video of funnel cloud in tornado-hit New Orleans surfaces online. Watch clips here

One of the videos shows a large black funnel in the backdrop of dark sky hovering over buildings as it ripped off rooftops and blew away vehicles in its path.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 24, 2022 5:07:27 pm
The video shows a large black funnel in the backdrop of dark sky hovering over buildings.

Videos of tornadoes that hit New Orleans in the US Tuesday night and their aftermath have been circulating on social media. One of the videos shows a large black funnel in the backdrop of dark sky hovering over buildings as it ripped off rooftops and blew away vehicles in its path.

See videos:

Several tornadoes wreaked havoc in US’ New Orleans Tuesday night, killing at least one person and injuring several others, reports said.

“Unfortunately, our people have become all too familiar with rebuilding after tragedy and loss, but it is never easy,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was quoted as saying in a statement by NBC.

Two tornadoes were confirmed in the region by the National Weather Service. One hit the Lower 9th Ward and New Orleans East Tuesday evening with wind speeds between 136 and 165 mph. Another tornado hit Lacombe with wind speed up to 90 mph, as per NBC. The region was hit by Hurricane Ida in August last year and Hurricane Katrina nearly 17 years ago.

