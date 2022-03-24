Video of funnel cloud in tornado-hit New Orleans surfaces online. Watch clips here

Videos of tornadoes that hit New Orleans in the US Tuesday night and their aftermath have been circulating on social media. One of the videos shows a large black funnel in the backdrop of dark sky hovering over buildings as it ripped off rooftops and blew away vehicles in its path.

See videos:

Here is the tornado that came through the east side of New Orleans tonight. Video from Preston Trahan via Storyful. pic.twitter.com/FIn81Hqnu4 — Kevin Lighty – WCIA 3 Chief Meteorologist (@KevinLighty) March 23, 2022

Terrible destruction in parts of Ariba, LA after a preliminary rated EF-3 tornado hit. But great stories of people helping people too. Take a look. Live coverage continues on @weatherchannel with @JMichaelsNews and I this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/2WEbCdosAe — Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) March 23, 2022

Heartbreaking scene from New Orleans Metro. Significant damage reported in Arabi/Lower Ninth Ward. 📸Clint, Chalmette looking towards Arabi. @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/oZA1sI74hZ — Scot Pilié (@ScotPilie_Wx) March 23, 2022

Incredible. This time-lapse shows the moments a massive tornado moved over New Orleans in Arabi.

Full extent of damage should be seen at first light >> https://t.co/siHkzab8MQ pic.twitter.com/wYGG3dK7iw — wdsu (@wdsu) March 23, 2022

BREAKING: A large and violent tornado spotted in New Orleans 9th ward! pic.twitter.com/Yx4xq8DL89 — Chase Thomason (@ChaseThomason) March 23, 2022

🌪️ WOW. Incredible view of the tornado near New Orleans earlier as seen from the Mississippi River while a cruise ship passed by. Video from a @WGNOtv viewer via @PeytonLocicero. pic.twitter.com/picbXCWzDN — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) March 23, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Several tornadoes wreaked havoc in US’ New Orleans Tuesday night, killing at least one person and injuring several others, reports said.

“Unfortunately, our people have become all too familiar with rebuilding after tragedy and loss, but it is never easy,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was quoted as saying in a statement by NBC.

Two tornadoes were confirmed in the region by the National Weather Service. One hit the Lower 9th Ward and New Orleans East Tuesday evening with wind speeds between 136 and 165 mph. Another tornado hit Lacombe with wind speed up to 90 mph, as per NBC. The region was hit by Hurricane Ida in August last year and Hurricane Katrina nearly 17 years ago.