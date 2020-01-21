Follow Us:
‘Waterfall or firefall?’, wonder netizens after video of Yosemite National Park goes viral

Viewed over 4.5 million times, the viral clip has promoted many reactions online with many calling it a "magical place".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 21, 2020 7:18:50 pm
firefall, firefall viral video, Yosemite National Park, Horsetail Fall, firefall viral video, trending, indian express The video has been viewed over four million times and left many in awe.

A video shot at the Yosemite National Park, California featuring a “firefall” has triggered mixed reactions online after it went viral on social media. Tweeted by user @CaliaDomenico, the video showcases the annual phenomenon, which occurs due to the reflection of the sun.

“Firefall” at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park, California, looks like a scene straight out of a fantasy movie. But, it is an ordinary waterfall, which is illuminated by the sunset, that gives it a fiery glow,” tweeted the user while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 4.5 million times, the viral clip has prompted many reactions online with many calling it a “magical place”. However, some also tweeted that they confused the waterfall for a “firefall” and were disappointed after reading the explanation.

