‘Waterfall or firefall?’, wonder netizens after video of Yosemite National Park goes viral

The video has been viewed over four million times and left many in awe. The video has been viewed over four million times and left many in awe.

A video shot at the Yosemite National Park, California featuring a “firefall” has triggered mixed reactions online after it went viral on social media. Tweeted by user @CaliaDomenico, the video showcases the annual phenomenon, which occurs due to the reflection of the sun.

ALSO READ | #BubbleMadness: Mesmerising videos of freezing bubbles will blow your mind

“Firefall” at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park, California, looks like a scene straight out of a fantasy movie. But, it is an ordinary waterfall, which is illuminated by the sunset, that gives it a fiery glow,” tweeted the user while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

“Firefall” at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park, California, looks like a scene from a fantasy movie. But, it is an ordinary waterfall, which is illuminated by the sunset, that gives it a fiery glow. pic.twitter.com/kP2aFmM6Cg — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) January 19, 2020

Viewed over 4.5 million times, the viral clip has prompted many reactions online with many calling it a “magical place”. However, some also tweeted that they confused the waterfall for a “firefall” and were disappointed after reading the explanation.

Fantastic! Mother Nature is the greatest artist ever — Sargeby (@Sargeby1) January 20, 2020

Yosemite seems like the most magical place. — GreatAuntXenomorph (@AuntXenomorph) January 19, 2020

This is what I got from last year. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KwrVBVJquY — Kris Warner (@kris__warner) January 20, 2020

At first I thought that looked bad ass until I read the caption and now I think that water fall is a poser. — Pelcogo the ghoul (@InsanityPilgrim) January 20, 2020

Majestic reminder that human beings are not in charge of the planet. — Judy Davies (@jdpowerX3) January 20, 2020

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd