Watch: Fire sweeps through park in Spain without burning trees and grass

The video was shot at a part in Calahorra and the white layer on top of the grass is basically seed from the poplar tree. (Source: Twitter) The video was shot at a part in Calahorra and the white layer on top of the grass is basically seed from the poplar tree. (Source: Twitter)

While the Australian bushfire earlier this year wreaked havoc and devastated parts of the country, a video of a “controlled” fire in Spain sweeping through a park without burning a single tree has left netizens stunned.

The video shows the blaze only on the top layer of the field while leaving the rest of the area untouched. While the video was initially posted on Facebook page Club De Montaña Calahorra, it soon went viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions online.

As per Twitter user Kyle Hill, the 55-second clip is a controlled “burning of pollen” which has been made by the Fire Brigade of Castilla y León County, Spain. According to local media reports, the video was shot at a part in Calahorra and the white layer on top of the grass was basically seed from the poplar tree.

Watch the video here:

The controlled burning of pollen made by the Fire Brigade of Castilla y León County at the park of Cidacos, in Calahorra, La Rioja, Spain pic.twitter.com/1Efe2143jF — Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) May 7, 2020

With over 6 million views, the viral clip triggered many reactions online. “That is the most well-behaved fire I’ve ever seen,” tweeted a user while commenting on the video.

Something quite innovative https://t.co/N7oh8f6Go8 — Neha kaura (@kauraneha) May 11, 2020

That is the most well-behaved fire I’ve ever seen. — Valkhiya (@Valkhiya) May 7, 2020

Burning the cottonwood seed fluff restores the green grass! I love lighting that white stuff up when it shows up each year! https://t.co/pz5D0KTxbO — Christi Kropf (@soloboardgames) May 10, 2020

This is freaking me out. https://t.co/Lh2uO9bU5K — Chris Neill (@chris_m_neill) May 10, 2020

I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life. So fascinating, I watched it six times! https://t.co/FSDpWXwRuu — Steph Sealy M.Ost. Registered Osteopath (@Osteo_darkforce) May 10, 2020

Let it go Theme song started https://t.co/GxVkAIznCn — Omar (@omar99HH) May 10, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd