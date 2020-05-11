Follow Us:
Monday, May 11, 2020
Watch: Fire sweeps through park in Spain without burning trees and grass

With over 6 million views, the viral clip triggered many reactions online. "That is the most well-behaved fire I've ever seen," tweeted a user while commenting on the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 11, 2020 9:25:19 pm
pollen fire, pollen fire viral video, controlled burning, Spain, park of Cidacos, fire viral video, fire trending The video was shot at a part in Calahorra and the white layer on top of the grass is basically seed from the poplar tree. (Source: Twitter)

While the Australian bushfire earlier this year wreaked havoc and devastated parts of the country, a video of a “controlled” fire in Spain sweeping through a park without burning a single tree has left netizens stunned.

The video shows the blaze only on the top layer of the field while leaving the rest of the area untouched. While the video was initially posted on Facebook page Club De Montaña Calahorra, it soon went viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions online.

As per Twitter user Kyle Hill, the 55-second clip is a controlled “burning of pollen” which has been made by the Fire Brigade of Castilla y León County, Spain. According to local media reports, the video was shot at a part in Calahorra and the white layer on top of the grass was basically seed from the poplar tree.

Watch the video here:

With over 6 million views, the viral clip triggered many reactions online. “That is the most well-behaved fire I’ve ever seen,” tweeted a user while commenting on the video.

