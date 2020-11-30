Heartwarming video of man recording messages for daughter away from home goes viral

"Love this Dad, lucky Hannah in Louisville!" read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

A video compilation of a person recording messages for his daughter, who moved away from home, has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media. The 42-second clip, which was shared on Facebook by the official account of Ring — home security and smart home company — shows several recorded messages on the security camera.

“Hannah may have moved away from home, but that didn’t stop her dad from showing his love every day,” read the caption of the viral clip that showed the person sending short messages such as, “Hello, Hannah. Hope you are having a good day”. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been widely shared on several social media platforms. “Love this Dad, lucky Hannah in Louisville!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

now this is what my dad will do❤️ https://t.co/7dBBnE5UEA — Kaitlyn (@kiramon5) November 26, 2020

Love this Dad, lucky Hannah in Louisville! ❤️❤️❤️ — LA (@lewaxel) November 26, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd