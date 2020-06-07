‘Heart melt’: Video of father-daughter duo playing in the puddle reminds netizens of their childhood

While the father seems hesitant at first, he soon lets go of all inhibitions and follows his daughter’s lead as she continues to move around in the water puddle. While the father seems hesitant at first, he soon lets go of all inhibitions and follows his daughter’s lead as she continues to move around in the water puddle.

As countries across the world gradually ease restrictions following weeks of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people are venturing outdoors after being cocooned inside. Recently, a heartwarming video of a father-daughter duo enjoying themselves in a puddle has cheered up netizens.

In the 58-second clip, which has garnered over 3 million views, the man can be seen joining his daughter in a puddle as they jump on it. While the man seems hesitant at first, he soon lets go of his inhibitions and follows his daughter as she continues to move around in the puddle.

Originally tweeted by a user @buitengebieden_, the video soon went viral on several social media platforms, leaving many emotional.

Watch the video here:

“This the type of quality time you can never take back!” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip while another tweeted, “Happiness is listening to your heart.. and to the child inside you.”

Happiness is listening to your heart.. and to the child inside you 🤩🤩 https://t.co/qZAwg96bCu — Fadimata Walet INORENE (@FadimataInorene) June 7, 2020

Rest a minute……. and join me Dad, let’s jump up and down in the mud!! https://t.co/nNSFri3GUU — Blackdingo1 (@lee_manwaring) June 7, 2020

This the type of quality time you can never take back! https://t.co/gqJOX5qlsK — Dundus The Maverick (@dundusthemaver1) June 7, 2020

Takes a child 👶 to show u how to@b a kid. Precious!! Thank you for sharing. Loved it ❤️ — rebecca lowery (@rebecca21924321) June 4, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd