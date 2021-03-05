scorecardresearch
Friday, March 05, 2021
‘Once a cheater always a cheater’: Video of Donald Trump playing golf draws ire online

In the video shared by a local news outlet, the 74-year-old politician is seen walking on the golf course to a ball and gently putting it in a hole from a very short distance -- just a few steps away.

March 5, 2021 4:15:47 pm
Many roasted the former US President for his bad golfing skill.

After finally leaving the White House for his sprawling mansion in Florida, former US President Donald Trump has been enjoying his golfing sessions once again. However, a recent video being widely shared online has left golf fans miffed as he is seen “cheating” on the moss.

While the billionaire-businessman-turned politician was seen enjoying a golfing session at his Doral golf resort in Miami, his putting skill left many irked online.

In the video shared by a local news outlet, the 74-year-old politician is seen walking on the golf course to a ball and gently putting it in a hole from a very short distance — just a few steps away. He keeps walking along it directing it into the hole and quickly scoops it out as it enters the hole.

The footage, which captured by Landon Michelson, a professional golfer from a distance, got everyone talking online. As Michelson shared the clip, a person is heard chuckling in the end of the video seeing Trump’s actions on the grass.

As the video started to do rounds of social media platforms, many poked fun at the former president for cheating. While some joked that their little children do the same while playing miniature golf, others wondered how he can be so bad after playing golf all his life.

Over the years, many people including many pro golfers, have accused Trump of cheating on the course and some have vowed not to play with him again.

