‘Once a cheater always a cheater’: Video of Donald Trump playing golf draws ire online

Many roasted the former US President for his bad golfing skill.

After finally leaving the White House for his sprawling mansion in Florida, former US President Donald Trump has been enjoying his golfing sessions once again. However, a recent video being widely shared online has left golf fans miffed as he is seen “cheating” on the moss.

While the billionaire-businessman-turned politician was seen enjoying a golfing session at his Doral golf resort in Miami, his putting skill left many irked online.

In the video shared by a local news outlet, the 74-year-old politician is seen walking on the golf course to a ball and gently putting it in a hole from a very short distance — just a few steps away. He keeps walking along it directing it into the hole and quickly scoops it out as it enters the hole.

The footage, which captured by Landon Michelson, a professional golfer from a distance, got everyone talking online. As Michelson shared the clip, a person is heard chuckling in the end of the video seeing Trump’s actions on the grass.

Donald Trump gives a putting clinic yesterday at the Trump National Doral Miami #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/GUBrJGZz2P — Because Miami (@BecauseMiami) March 4, 2021

As the video started to do rounds of social media platforms, many poked fun at the former president for cheating. While some joked that their little children do the same while playing miniature golf, others wondered how he can be so bad after playing golf all his life.

So – here’s Donald Trump giving himself this one yesterday at the Trump National Doral Miami. As a competitor it’s offensive. Just Putt it out, dude. If you’ll cheat in golf you’ll cheat at anything…pic.twitter.com/zQgUcP5LV3 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 4, 2021

Trump loves one thing Cheating pic.twitter.com/1GsGCYpp5J — Maddog40 (@Maddog4011) March 5, 2021

My 10 year old pulls off this same move while playing miniature golf. — DR (@DeanFromCC) March 5, 2021

his presidency as a golf stroke wow — wear a mask, you leper™ (@StevesTweetin) March 4, 2021

After spending literally 25% of his presidency golfing, one would think Trump was better at it. But, no he has to cheat even at that. — Emma (@Emma68102257) March 5, 2021

“use your tiny hands to pickup the ball, walk to the hole, put the ball in” Everyone will then applaud your golf skills. — Scotty Leith (@scottyLeith) March 5, 2021

That’s how I putt too!! 🥰🥰🥰 — everything is a trade off (@Tomerbaron) March 5, 2021

There’s literally a whole book about how he cheats at golf. https://t.co/44NkNPcPBN — Mister Prickles (@misterprickles) March 4, 2021

That’s not putting,…that’s more like steering. What a loser. https://t.co/tEVbeDVEnU — Tteribul@TomTerrific (@tteribul) March 5, 2021

Once a cheater, always a cheater! https://t.co/SVq1qMSWye — Kris B 🇺🇸 (@FreetobeKrissyB) March 5, 2021

I don’t know anything about golf but I really don’t think you’re supposed to push the ball in like that! 🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/4Q7sQuwNnt — Shelly Shell (@ShellyLorine) March 5, 2021

Over the years, many people including many pro golfers, have accused Trump of cheating on the course and some have vowed not to play with him again.