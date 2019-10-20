Video of deaf father using sign language to interact with newborn daughter leaves netizens emotional

A heartwarming video of a deaf father interacting with his newborn daughter in sign language has left many teary-eyed. The video was shared on Twitter by retired US basketball professional Rex Chapman along with a caption that read, “This hearing-impaired father expressing love to his newborn daughter in sign-language is the definitely Twitter content I’m here for.”

Viewed over 4.5 million times, the 41-second clip features a man affectionately holding a newborn baby in his arms while communicating with her in sign language. Used by the deaf and other non-verbal individuals, sign language is a standardised system of interacting using visual gestures and signs.

While there is no universal sign language, the American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) are two of the most widely used.

Several people online were moved by the interactions between the man and his daughter after the video went viral. Many observed that the little girl’s eyes were “fixated” on her father.

Moreover, a few users, who understood sign language, also translated the message for others. “Daddy. I’m your daddy. I love you. You’re a beautiful girl. Your eyes are such a beautiful colour, bright green! Just beautiful! What a cute smile! I love you. You’re a cutie. That’s a warm blanket. I love you. I love you. You’re beautiful. Cute.”

While it is not clear when and where the video was shot, it sure has left netizens emotional.