Video of car being washed away in Australia floods goes viral

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 95,000 views, with netizens expressing concerns over the floods in Australia.

As the people of Australia tackle unprecedented rains in the country, a video of a car being washed away in floodwaters has left netizen worried.

The 1.03-minute clip, which was originally shared by the official account of Transport and Main Roads Queensland, was retweeted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, urging people to be careful. “This is why you should never go into floodwaters. If it’s flooded, forget it. Thankfully, this driver was able to get out safely before the car was swept away,” he tweeted.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, a car can be seen stuck on a flooded road moments before it is swept away by the force of the water.

Watch the video here:

This is why you should never go into flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it. Thankfully, this driver was able to get out safely before the car was swept away. https://t.co/slQpUvQMFr — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 23, 2021

In a Twitter thread, Transport and Main Roads Queensland tweeted the video and warned people to stay indoors amid the ongoing climatic condition.

If you need to go out, make sure you’ve got a #PlanB, & if you’re faced with floodwaters just #BackItUp. Follow #QLDTraffic for the latest updates in your area. To report changed road conditions call 13 19 40 & if you need SES assistance call 132 500. Stay safe, #Queensland. — Transport and Main Roads Queensland (@TMRQld) March 22, 2021

