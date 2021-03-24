scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Video of car being washed away in Australia floods goes viral

The 1.03-minute clip, which was originally shared by the official account of Transport and Main Roads Queensland, was retweeted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, urging people to be careful.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 24, 2021 8:06:35 pm
As the people of Australia tackle unprecedented rains in the country, a video of a car being washed away in floodwaters has left netizen worried.

The 1.03-minute clip, which was originally shared by the official account of Transport and Main Roads Queensland, was retweeted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, urging people to be careful. “This is why you should never go into floodwaters. If it’s flooded, forget it. Thankfully, this driver was able to get out safely before the car was swept away,” he tweeted.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, a car can be seen stuck on a flooded road moments before it is swept away by the force of the water.

Watch the video here:

In a Twitter thread, Transport and Main Roads Queensland tweeted the video and warned people to stay indoors amid the ongoing climatic condition.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 95,000 views, with netizens expressing concerns over the floods in the country.

