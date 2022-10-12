This video of canal cleaning in Amsterdam stuns netizens as thousands of discarded bikes are pulled out

Amsterdam is known as the bicycle capital of the world and it is believed that the city has more bikes than residents. However, despite its love for cycles, the Dutch capital’s canals are filled with discarded bikes. According to The Culture Trip, nearly 15,000 bikes are pulled out from more than 160 canals in Amsterdam every year.

People routinely park their bikes along the city’s waterways and often these bikes fall into the canals. However, it is generally believed that thousands of bikes are deliberately thrown into canals by vandals or by people who don’t want to properly dispose of their old cycles.

To prevent the canals from choking with bicycles, authorities in Amsterdam periodically clean the waterways using highly advanced mechanised cleaning that includes the use of a giant claw-like machine which pulls bikes from the depths of the canals.

A video of such mechanised canal cleaning was shared on Twitter by a popular account named Cosas de la Vida (@Cosasdevida_12) on October 8. The 16-second video has gathered over eight million views and is being widely circulated.

Limpiando los canales de Amsterdan pic.twitter.com/LpqVIdVNcc — Cosas de la Vida (@Cosasdevida_12) October 8, 2022

We did a brilliant boat tour a few years back and our guide said the bottom third of the canal was pretty much solid bicycle, looks like she was right! — ★ ᴄʟᴀʀᴇ ★ 💙💛 (@anthuslisi) October 9, 2022

Reminds me SO MUCH of this… pic.twitter.com/py3htqTw9o — Markus Deserno (@MarkusDeserno) October 10, 2022

On my first visit there I was impressed by all the bicycles I saw on land. I had idea there so many under water as well 🙄 — 𝕓𝕖𝕥𝕒 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕥𝕙 (@BetaYouth) October 9, 2022

I remember the commentary on a tourist boat I was on explaining that the canals in Amsterdam were three meters deep: A meter of water on the top

A meter of mud at the bottom

and A meter of bicycles in the middle… — Cynical Beard (@CynicalBeard) October 9, 2022

There are more than 160 canals in Amsterdam and most of them were built in the 17th century. There are more than 800k bicycles in Amsterdam. Every year more than 10k bicycles are fished out from the canals. pic.twitter.com/K0sfuzOYGh — Hassan Ijaz (@HIjazTiwana) October 11, 2022

Imagine a city where most streets have canals. Now imagine that this city has a reputation of being a party now. Now imagine that in this city, one can buy drugs with no consequences. Now imagine the tourists riding bikes, being high, next to canals. — Alexandre Strube (@alexandre_ganso) October 9, 2022

Another person wrote, “We did a brilliant boat tour a few years back and our guide said the bottom third of the canal was pretty much solid bicycle, looks like she was right!”.