Video of ‘building’ floating down a river in China goes viral

A video of a five-storey “building” floating down the Yangtze River in southwest China has gone viral on social media again, leaving many astonished. The video which shows a building cruising along the river in 2018 was tweeted again by Twitter user @Rainmaker1973.

“Things that happen in China. A five-story ‘building’ was spotted cruising along the Yangtze River back in November 2018,” the user wrote.

According to a CGTN report, the ‘building” in question, was, in reality, a floating restaurant and authorities had to relocate it due to a change in policy. The floating restaurant had to reportedly be tugged by boats to take it to its new location.

Things that happen in China. A five-story “building” was spotted cruising along the Yangtze River back in November 2018. The “building” was actually a floating restaurant. Authorities said the restaurant needed to relocate due to policies changes https://t.co/hYsDqkVQLg pic.twitter.com/zmtXyNeWYC — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 29, 2019

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and leave many netizens shocked. While some confirmed that the video was authentic, others came up with hilarious jokes for the same. Here, take a look:

I’m Chinese , this is real😆 — ghostBUG (@ghostBUG6) July 30, 2019

My wife and me at the restaurant.

My wife: I don’t like the view.

Me: waiter!!! — Mehmet Öztürk (@mehmet_emmi) July 29, 2019

That’s a massive restaurant regardless of its floatation ability. — Japanese Bonus Track (@DuncanStott) July 30, 2019