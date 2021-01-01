Video of Boston Dynamics’ robots grooving to ‘Do you love me’ takes social media by storm

Many joked the robots dance better than them online.

Boston Dynamics’ latest video featuring several of its robots welcoming 2021 in style has gone viral with more than 15 millions views. In a stunning dance video that’s part celebration of an incredible engineering achievement, the MIT sing-off company showed four of its robots performing fully choreographed dance moves to The Contours’ iconic hit ‘Do you love me’.

In the nearly 3-minute video, two humanoid robots of the company named Atlas kicks off the routine with some quirky moves.

But when the company’s most famous robot, Spot the robot dog joins in, it takes the choreography to a whole new level, twirling and bending to imitate breakdance moves, wowing many online.

In the end, another robot named Handle, specially designed to move boxes also joins in, punching in some knockout moves.

While most were taken by surprise, they couldn’t deny robots dancing talent was slightly eerie, however, lauded the efforts of the engineers to make this possible.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk too shared the video online saying, “This is not CGI”. Later posted another screenshot from the video adding: “Snake-head dog had my undivided attention until winder-head ostrich came gliding through all nonchalant”.

This is not CGI https://t.co/VOivE97vPR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2020

Snake-head dog had my undivided attention until winder-head ostrich came gliding through all nonchalant pic.twitter.com/dtPMdM3TQp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2020

Check out some of the other reactions to the video here:

A new level of disrespect…metal, clunky, automated robots have far better moves than I can ever hope to achieve. https://t.co/WTkJOJvp38 — Katy (@Katy13kay) December 31, 2020

When I watched movies like WALL-E @PixarWall_E, Ex Machina @ExMachinaMovie, Robot and Frank @robotandfrank, I always thought if these sci-fi things could become real. Thrilled to see the human-machine collaboration growing exponentially every day. 😀😀 https://t.co/qr2UDPI3xN — Rajiv Kar (@RajivKumarKar) December 31, 2020

the dancing black cop in every major city gonna be out of work https://t.co/YksifNWFh4 — negro frolics (@DesmondCole) December 30, 2020

Give the robots a TikTok house https://t.co/NqPwDDR7lo — Elyse Willems (@ElyseWillems) December 30, 2020

What I see: the power of reinforcement learning https://t.co/yuBpqb1AnD — Mark Russinovich (@markrussinovich) December 30, 2020

Slightly creepy, I have to admit. Robots from Boston Dynamics are having a party and seem to be throughly enjoying it. What’s next? pic.twitter.com/qnWgCg0AhE — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) December 30, 2020