Friday, January 01, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Video of Boston Dynamics’ robots grooving to ‘Do you love me’ takes social media by storm

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 1, 2021 12:22:39 pm
boston dynamics, boston dynamics robots dancing, robots dancing video, robots dance to do you love me, robots can dance, viral videos, indian expressMany joked the robots dance better than them online.

Boston Dynamics’ latest video featuring several of its robots welcoming 2021 in style has gone viral with more than 15 millions views. In a stunning dance video that’s part celebration of an incredible engineering achievement, the MIT sing-off company showed four of its robots performing fully choreographed dance moves to The Contours’ iconic hit ‘Do you love me’.

In the nearly 3-minute video, two humanoid robots of the company named Atlas kicks off the routine with some quirky moves.

But when the company’s most famous robot, Spot the robot dog joins in, it takes the choreography to a whole new level, twirling and bending to imitate breakdance moves, wowing many online.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the end, another robot named Handle, specially designed to move boxes also joins in, punching in some knockout moves.

While most were taken by surprise, they couldn’t deny robots dancing talent was slightly eerie, however, lauded the efforts of the engineers to make this possible.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk too shared the video online saying, “This is not CGI”. Later posted another screenshot from the video adding: “Snake-head dog had my undivided attention until winder-head ostrich came gliding through all nonchalant”.

Check out some of the other reactions to the video here:

