Video of bald eagle ‘swimming’ with fish in its claws on St. Croix river goes viral

The footage revealed that the bald eagle was not injured but in fact swimming, holding on to a fish with its claw.

The footage revealed that the bald eagle was not injured but in fact swimming, holding on to a fish with its claw. (Twitter/Dan Goff)

A video of an eagle swimming in St. Croix river in the US has gone viral. The video posted by Twitter user Dan Goff shows an injured bald eagle, trying to swim with its wings, to get to the shore.

But viewers were in for a surprise when the footage revealed that the bald eagle was not injured but in fact swimming, holding on to a fish with its claw. When the fish tried to wriggle back into the water, the eagle held on to the fish with its talons and pulled it back in.

An hour later, Goff tweeted out another video which revealed that the fish was already half-eaten by the time the eagle got it to shore.

