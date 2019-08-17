Video of bald eagle ‘swimming’ with fish in its claws on St. Croix river goes viral

A video of an eagle swimming in St. Croix river in the US has gone viral. The video posted by Twitter user Dan Goff shows an injured bald eagle, trying to swim with its wings, to get to the shore.

Thought we saw an injured bald eagle on the St. Croix River tonight. He wasn’t injured #wow pic.twitter.com/APvQEr1HrX — Dan Goff (@dgoff17) August 15, 2019

But viewers were in for a surprise when the footage revealed that the bald eagle was not injured but in fact swimming, holding on to a fish with its claw. When the fish tried to wriggle back into the water, the eagle held on to the fish with its talons and pulled it back in.

An hour later, Goff tweeted out another video which revealed that the fish was already half-eaten by the time the eagle got it to shore.

No, this is about one hour later. Fish was half eaten.. :) pic.twitter.com/8uPy8PsLxN — Dan Goff (@dgoff17) August 15, 2019

Many took to Twitter to appreciate the bird’s raw power. Here are the reactions:

