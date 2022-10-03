scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Blast from the past: Decades later, video of an Italian musician’s song in gibberish rakes up the views

Adriano Celentano released a song named ‘Prisencolinensinainciusol’ in 1972 and it was intended to sound like English being spoken with an American accent for Italians.

It is often said that music transcends barriers of language and one doesn’t need to understand the lyrics to enjoy a song. An Italian singer proved this adage true in the 1970s when he released a song with nonsensical lyrics meant to sound like American English. And surprisingly, the song was a smash hit.

Adriano Celentano released the song named ‘Prisencolinensinainciusol’ as a single in 1972. Celentano performed the song along with his wife Claudia Mori, a singer-actress. He wanted to prove that Italians would love any American song. The lyrics of the song are meant to sound gibberish that sound like English spoken in an American accent to its Italian audience. When the song was released in the UK, it was given a simpler title ‘The Language of Love’. The song was not only a hit in Italy but also reached number 1 in Italy, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden.

A Twitter user with the handle @ThamKhaiMeng shared a video of the song Sunday and it has received more than five million views.

Watch the video below:

The video and story behind the song have been shared many times in the past few years on Twitter.
“Izzsay whizzat? Double Dutch Bus could’ve been all that -izzle speak and it would’ve been just as funky. Maurice White was right,” commented a Twitter user. “Absolutely. This is a lightbulb moment,” said another. “It is a time travel for me. I’ve started learning English three decades ago, and I can mostly understand song lyrics after hearing now. This is how it felt back then,” shared a third.

Celentano, 84, is a musician, singer, composer, actor and filmmaker. He is considered to be one of the pillars of Italian music.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 11:46:43 am
