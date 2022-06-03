scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

Watch: This video of an elephant doing a headstand leaves netizens concerned

Wild animals such as elephants are often unethically trained to perform tricks for entertainment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2022 2:33:04 pm
Elephant video, elephant does headstand, elephant training, elephant tricks, animal abuse, Indian ExpressThe video of an elephant doing a headstand like gesture has been viewed over 3.7 lakh times.

Videos of elephants and their lovable antics, be it playing in the water or indulging in a mud bath, often entertain netizens around the globe.

However, not all videos that show the gentle giants displaying seemingly adorable behaviour impress people. 

ALSO READ |Forest staff helps rescue huge elephant stuck in swamp, watch the animal give its 100% too

On Wednesday, a Twitter user Morissa Schwartz (@MorissaSchwartz) shared a video that showed an elephant doing a headstand-like move. The elephant pulls its hind legs in the air and supports its massive body on its front legs and head. As the elephant performs this move, a man sprays water at its exposed belly. It appears that the elephants posed like this so that it could get water all over its body. 

In the video, one can hear the crowd of spectators gasping and cheering at the view. However, many netizens commented on the video that the “headstand” move does not look natural and there are chances that the animal was unethically trained to do it to entertain the crowd. 

Best of Express Premium
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...Premium
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scamsPremium
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scams
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievancesPremium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievances
Explained: Supreme Court rejects pleas against excavation around Puri tem...Premium
Explained: Supreme Court rejects pleas against excavation around Puri tem...
More Premium Stories >>

Commenting on the video, that gathered over 3.7 lakh views, a Twitter user wrote, “I don’t see this as clever or cute, I just wonder what the poor thing has had to go through to learn than, being trained with a cattle Prod or whipped with a stick, its not natural for an elephant to just do this!” 

Another person remarked, “This will have involved “training”…Sorry, by training I mean, of course, “abuse”. Whip or beat an animal hard enough & long enough & you can “train” it to do almost anything… 🐘 💕”  

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement