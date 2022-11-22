Watch: This video of a mountain goat running through snow-covered mountains will give you thrills

A video of a mountain goat sprinting across snow-covered mountains is going viral. In the thrilling video, a chamois, a goat-antelope native to European mountains, descends from the top of a mountain and passes through a deep valley within a matter of seconds. The fast pace and impressive balance of the wild animal have netizens in awe.

This video was originally posted online by Perrot Couttet Zian, a snowboarder, on his Instagram account back in March. Soon, his video was circulated across social media platforms.

On Monday, a popular Twitter page that goes by the name Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) reshared this video. So far, the clip has over 3.7 million views and thousands of likes. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Brings a whole new meaning to dashing through the snow”. Another person said, “Snowboarder in me is jealous.”

The speed of this chamois running down a mountainpic.twitter.com/oa9GwNJD55 — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 20, 2022

That’s remarkable! Even when on a snowmobile, a human would not be inclined (or perhaps able) to attempt with that speed. Nature clear designed that animal perfectly for that environment. Amazing. — Fionn McCool 🌻🇮🇪 🇺🇲 (@CiotogCulchie) November 21, 2022

Snowboarder in me is jealous. — D. Montoya 🇺🇦 #VoteBlue #BLM #MaskOn #FDT (@devon_a_montoya) November 21, 2022

Brings a whole new meaning to dashing through the snow — Ryan Tyler (@RyanTyler23) November 20, 2022

that’s nothing, should see a human running down a hill pic.twitter.com/Eeps0TY5sL — FloMilitary Sgt. (@kingofspain9) November 21, 2022

They need to be faster than avalanche of course. “Darwin” made them that fast. 😆 — csaba abba (@csabaabba) November 20, 2022

This reminds me of my old dog freckles running down one side of a 20+ foot embankment then crossing the small river and running up the the opposite 20+ foot side. Still have no idea what she was chasing, but I was in disbelief. Animals are crazy incredible in so many ways. — Akeva Banshee (@AkevaBansheeGEI) November 20, 2022

This is not the first video that has captured a goat and its physics-defying antics. In January this year, a video of a goat climbing a wall almost vertically had gone viral. The undated clip, posted by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, showed the goat climbing a wall in just a few vertical jumps.

Another video that showed a herd of goats carefully jumping over concrete blocks as fast water gushes past them also went viral after IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared it on Twitter in July.