scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Watch: This video of a mountain goat running through snow-covered mountains will give you thrills

The animal in the video is a chamois, a type of goat-antelope, which is native to European mountains.

Mountain goat sprints across snow-covered valley, chamois runs past snow valley, mountain goat viral video, mountain goats in Europe, viral goat videos, indian express

A video of a mountain goat sprinting across snow-covered mountains is going viral. In the thrilling video, a chamois, a goat-antelope native to European mountains, descends from the top of a mountain and passes through a deep valley within a matter of seconds. The fast pace and impressive balance of the wild animal have netizens in awe.

ALSO READ |‘She’s a shepherdess now’: Over 100 sheep follow runner, amazed hiker captures video

This video was originally posted online by Perrot Couttet Zian, a snowboarder, on his Instagram account back in March. Soon, his video was circulated across social media platforms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Perrot–Couttet Zian (@zian_ct)

On Monday, a popular Twitter page that goes by the name Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) reshared this video. So far, the clip has over 3.7 million views and thousands of likes. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Brings a whole new meaning to dashing through the snow”. Another person said, “Snowboarder in me is jealous.”

This is not the first video that has captured a goat and its physics-defying antics. In January this year, a video of a goat climbing a wall almost vertically had gone viral. The undated clip, posted by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, showed the goat climbing a wall in just a few vertical jumps.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Another video that showed a herd of goats carefully jumping over concrete blocks as fast water gushes past them also went viral after IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared it on Twitter in July.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 12:50:50 pm
Next Story

Sri Lanka ministers sacked by party ahead of crucial budget vote in parliament

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement