Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Video of man walking on garbage-filled river in Brazil gets widely shared on social media

In the video, a man is seen walking on the Sarapuí River which lies to the west of Rio de Janeiro. The barefoot man is seen balancing on garbage as he crosses the water body.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 11, 2020 2:59:28 pm
brazil, Rio Sarapuí, Rio Sarapuí pollution, Sarapui River pollution, man walks on polluted river, man walks on garbage in river, viral video, indian expressThe sea of rubbish was pictured extending to the national park, which is a highly biodiverse forest in the state, crucial for its ecological balance. (Source: Cecília Olliveira/ Twitter)

Footage and photos of a person walking on a river choked with garbage in Brazil is being widely shared on social media and prompted a discussion on waste management.

The sea of rubbish is seen extending to the national park, which is a forest with high biodiversity.

The forested area was designated as a state park in 2013, partly to protect the region’s water resources. While the river witnesses severe flooding in the monsoon, the water recedes and polluted waste replaces it during the rest of the year.

According to a New York Times report, about half of the people living adjoining the river do not have waste processing systems. The Rio Sarapuí provides roughly 10 percent of the fresh water that feeds Rio’s Guanabara Bay, often carrying the sewage and garbage from upstream.

The government had promised to clean up Guanabara Bay before the Rio Olympics since it was chosen as the venue for the Olympic Games sailing competitions. However, as Guardian had reported at the time, the government had not taken any concrete steps in that direction.

