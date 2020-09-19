scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 19, 2020
‘Beyond beautiful’: Video of man with dementia playing piano has left netizens teary-eyed

A video of Paul Harvey, who has dementia, playing piano has left many people emotional online , starting a conversation about the healing powers of music.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 19, 2020 6:50:37 pm
"Although his dementia is getting worse, moments like this bring him back to me," the son wrote while sharing video of his father.

A video of an elderly man playing piano at his home in England has left netizens deeply moved. His son shared the video and it quickly attracted a lot of attention online, with people talking about ‘power of music’.

The man playing the musical instrument is Paul Harvey, a noted musician and former music teacher. Although he now has dementia, and often “seems lost”, his son Nick shared how he is never more “present than when playing the piano”.

Recently, Nick, also a music composer, took to Twitter to say that he gave his 80-year-old father just four random notes, and he improvised and created a melodious tunes in a matter of few minutes. “Dad’s ability to improvise and compose beautiful melodies on the fly has always amazed me,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

“Although his dementia is getting worse, moments like this bring him back to me,” he added. The video has got over 1.4 million views on Twitter alone.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted people from various parts of the world, with many highlighting the healing powers of music and saying the composition uplifted their mood in such trying times. Others shared their own experience with people having dementia, saying how music brought them peace while fighting the disease.

As the video got everyone talking online, Harvey posted an update saying he called his father to inform that the video went viral, the elderly man had tongue-in-cheek response to it saying: “As long as the virus isn’t Covid, he’s happy”.

Harvey added that he will make sure his dad get’s all the message sent for him, saying he knows his father will be moved by all the responses and love showered on him.

However, not the first time, the senior man took social media by storm with his delightful performance. Last year, he mesmerised all with one of his original composition, ‘Where’s The Sunshine?’ from 1980s, when he used to head the music department at the Imberhorne School (East Grinstead).

Although Nick found the sheet music, his father didn’t need it — he played the whole song from memory, despite his illness.

