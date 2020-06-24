Watch: Man grabs shark from behind, pries open its jaws

Following the virality of the video, many criticised the man for interfering with marine life and slammed him for catching the shark. Following the virality of the video, many criticised the man for interfering with marine life and slammed him for catching the shark.

A frightening video of a man grabbing a shark from behind and opening its jaws with his bare hands has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens terrified.

The 11-second clip, which has been viewed over 65,000 times since being shared on Facebook by user Rachael Foster, shows a man holding the shark in his hands. Moments later, he pries open the shark’s jaws and displays its teeth as stunned onlookers raise a hue and cry.

According to a Mirror report, the incipient took place at the Cape Henlopen State Park Beach in Delaware, USA.

“What a great way to spend Father’s Day!! We all had an amazing time! Plus this guy caught this shark 3 cars down from us,” write Foster while sharing the viral clip.

[Warning: Strong Language. Viewer discretion is advised.]

Watch the video here:

After the video went viral, many criticised the man for interfering with marine life and slammed him for catching the shark. However, Foster later updated the post and clarified that the man opened the shark’s mouth in order to remove a hook and was doing everything “by the book”.

“He did this by the book and was totally legal with it! His buddy simply caught a shark he went out opened his mouth to get the hook out then he went deeper into water turned the shark around and released it! Please please read up on the Delaware laws and the proper way to release a shark that’s been caught”

