Saturday, July 16, 2022

Video of a little girl touching the feet of a jawan leaves netizens emotional online

The video of the interaction has gone viral with many praising the little girl’s parents for raising her well

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 16, 2022 6:10:19 pm
girl touch jawan feet, child touch security personnel feet, kid cisf feet touching video, viral video, indian expressThe video has sparked several reactions online with many talking about Indian ‘sanskaar’ or culture. (Source: PCMohanMP/Twitter)

Spotting security personnel at stations and airports is not new and often goes unnoticed by us. However, seeing some personnel at a Metro station, a little girl was seen running to them and touching the feet of one of them. The moment caught on camera has now gone viral across social media sites, prompting responses from many Union ministers as well.

In an undated video doing rounds on the internet, four security personnel are seen standing on the platform when they are approached by the child. Seeing the girl, as one of the men bends over to interact with the child, she bows down and quickly touches his feet to show respect.

Moved by the little girl’s gesture, the jawan then is seen cupping her head gently, in adoration.

The sweet interaction quickly went viral across social media sites and garnered attention from politicians like Union minister Smriti Irani and Lok Sabha MP P C Mohan. They praised the little girl’s parents for raising her right and the conversation focused on Indian values and traditions.

“Blessings to this daughter and gratitude to the family for giving best values to the daughter,” Irani wrote on Twitter. “Raising patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation,” Mohan tweeted.

In a second part of the video posted by another user in reply, the video takes yet another wholesome turn, as the girl while running back to her family stops to salute the jawan. The security personnel too acknowledges her gesture and is seen saluting the child.

The video has sparked several reactions online with many talking about Indian ‘sanskaar’ or culture.

