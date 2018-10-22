Netizens freak out as video of a ‘giant’ spider walking towards a cop goes viral

In reality, the spider is not on the road but on the windshield of the police car. (Source: Facebook)

Netizens were left shocked after a video of a giant spider walking on the road went viral on social media. The video, which was shared by the official page of Fulshear Police, features a ‘giant’ spider walking towards a cop. The footage of the dashcam installed in the police patrol car shows a policeman standing next to a car when a spider appears from the bushes and crawls towards the unaware cop.

However, the video is not what it seems. In reality, the spider is not on the road but on the windshield of the police car. “Who needs Hollywood special effects? This little guy was positioned perfectly on the windshield of the patrol car and gave our clerk, who was reviewing the video, quite the “Halloween scare,” read the Facebook post, which had over 37 thousand views at the of writing.

“We never said it was real. It was at best, an optical illusion. The spider was walking on the windshield during the traffic stop making it appear to be a large spider walking on the road,” the page clarified when some called the video ‘fake’.

