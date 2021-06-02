scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Drone crashes into erupting Icelandic volcano, netizens queues up to see what happens next

Into the Volcano: Here is a drone disappearing into the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano, but not before broadcasting some remarkable footage of the molten lava.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 2, 2021 6:24:12 pm
drone falls into volcano, iceland volcano drone crash, Fagradalsfjall volcano, Fagradalsfjall volcano eruption video, drone crash into Fagradalsfjall volcano, indian expressAlthough people felt bad for the drone being destroyed they said the video was worth it.

Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano has been erupting since March this year and has attracted nature lovers, adventurists and photographers from around the world. However, one videographer’s quest to get a close-up view of the natural spectacle didn’t go quite as per the plan. The drone he was using to film the molten lave ended up falling into the crater, but not before presenting some mind-blowing footage.

YouTuber and drone pilot Joey Helms recently shared the video of the epic drone crash while it was flying over the exploding lava fountain in the Geldingadalir valley. The stunning footage provided a rare view right into the volcano’s caldera and lava fountain during one of its geyser-like eruptions, the filmmaker claimed on the platform, and netizens couldn’t agree more.

The extraordinary footage showed the moment the drone crashed into Fagradalsfjall volcano’s molten lava, providing a mesmerising yet horrifying close-up view.

Watch the stunning video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He explained that in “an effort to get a unique vantage point and perspective into the crater”, his team flew the high-end capable drone as close to the lava river and caldera as possible. “One of it turned out to be it’s very last flight. At least the goggles record a great 1080p image allowing us to actually capture the last seconds the drone saw,” he wrote.

“Around the volcano, you have hot gasses that emit turbulence all around it and hot rocks raining on you,” Helms told Reuters. “Flying these things is tricky.” However, result of his hard work in perilous surroundings has left social media users delighted.

As the clip went viral across social media sites, people said the drone’s ‘sacrifice’ was worth it. It also invariably triggered some jokes and memes as well.

