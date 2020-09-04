Video of a boy shooting balls into basketball net fixed on man’s shoulder goes viral

In a heart-warming video that is making rounds on the internet, a boy is seen shooting balls into a basketball net fixed on a man’s shoulder.
In the undated video, a man can be seen walking forward with a portable basketball net fixed on his shoulder. A boy, wearing a LA Lakers uniform, walks behind him, shooting accurately into the net, each time. As the ball goes through the net, the man gets hold of it and tosses it back to the boy to shoot again.
The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reaction here:
The video, shared by Twitter user Buitengebieden, has garnered over 3 million views.
