Video of a boy shooting balls into basketball net fixed on man’s shoulder goes viral

Though the video has been shared on various social media platforms, the video shared by Twitter user Buitengebieden has garnered over 3 million videos.

In a heart-warming video that is making rounds on the internet, a boy is seen shooting balls into a basketball net fixed on a man’s shoulder.

In the undated video, a man can be seen walking forward with a portable basketball net fixed on his shoulder. A boy, wearing a LA Lakers uniform, walks behind him, shooting accurately into the net, each time. As the ball goes through the net, the man gets hold of it and tosses it back to the boy to shoot again.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reaction here:

Me trying to make that shot pic.twitter.com/M6PSV9HkFX — VCU Papa🐏 (@VCUPav) September 3, 2020

They are both pretty amazing. — Skar, cat of the Vikings (@skar_of) September 3, 2020

Lucky kid! — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) September 3, 2020

I love the automatic ball return… — Marion McGrath 🇦🇺 (@MazMcG03) September 3, 2020

Kid is good! ❤️ — 🌸Mirana St. Nymph🌸 (@MiranaStNymph) September 3, 2020

Well, that dad seems to be using his head alright. It’s about time. — Binoy Mathew (@MrMathewJr) September 4, 2020

practice, practice, practice then the big leagues😉 — rd 🏹 (@RunninDoe) September 3, 2020

