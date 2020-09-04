scorecardresearch
Friday, September 04, 2020
Top news

Video of a boy shooting balls into basketball net fixed on man’s shoulder goes viral

A boy, wearing a Lakers uniform walks behind him, shooting accurately into the net, each time. As the ball passes the net, the man gets hold of it, tossing it back to the boy to shoot.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2020 10:47:10 pm
Though the video has been shared on various social media platforms

In a heart-warming video that is making rounds on the internet, a boy is seen shooting balls into a basketball net fixed on a man’s shoulder.

In the undated video, a man can be seen walking forward with a portable basketball net fixed on his shoulder. A boy, wearing a LA Lakers uniform, walks behind him, shooting accurately into the net, each time. As the ball goes through the net, the man gets hold of it and tosses it back to the boy to shoot again.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reaction here:

The video, shared by Twitter user Buitengebieden, has garnered over 3 million views.

