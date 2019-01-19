Toggle Menu
This video of a bizarre nail art showing child birth is freaking people out!https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/video-of-a-bizarre-nail-art-showing-child-birth-russian-artist-nail-sunny-5546253/

This video of a bizarre nail art showing child birth is freaking people out!

In a footage going viral on Instagram, Russian manicure specialist known as Nail Sunny, a small figurine of a pregnant woman is seeing delivering a baby, and to make it more real, the artist is seen cutting the umbilical cord and placing the newborn on the mother's arm!

bizarre nail art, weird manicure, child birth nail art, bizarre news, nail sunny, odd news, viral videos, indian express, bizarre fashion news
The Russian manicure artist’s latest creation has stunned people all over the world. (Source: Nail Sunny/ Instagram)

Just when we thought eccentric nail art couldn’t get any weirder after the viral live scorpion trend, we came across the creepy style that involved various facial expression with hair extensions! And if that didn’t set off some alarms already, now a video of nail art, showing delivery of a baby has left people disturbed and flabbergasted at the same time. And no, it’s not a doctored video going viral.

In the footage going viral on Instagram, Russian manicure specialist known as Nail Sunny recently uploaded a jaw-dropping video showing a detailed birth procedure, where a small figure of a woman dressed in a pink hospital gown and scrub cap and is seated on a chair. And the tiny “baby” is born as much like a forceps delivery! To make it really uncanny, with a small scalpel the specialist is seen literally cutting the “umbilical cord” and placing the little one on the mother’s arm.

Yes, very real and creepy to say the least. That’s how most people felt seeing it online and freaking out.

But given to her penchant for such bizarre nail art history, many were not that shocked on the photo and video sharing app. Earlier, she had got everyone talking online last year after her Kylie Jenner-inspired manicure broke the Internet.

And this is not the only weird video there on the profile. From one taking a jibe at the world’s most liked egg photo with a shell-cracking style, to a nail art where figurines on nails that can be seen pooping (it was only Nutella, she warned), she has it all! Oh before the birth one, she did bring out one with a pregnancy test, involving urine. In case, you wanna learn, there are tutorials for it all well.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Video: Man jumps from cruise ship's 11th floor balcony in daredevil stunt
2 Video: Diljit Dosanjh's revenge on egg beating Kylie Jenner's Instagram record has people in splits!
3 #10YearChallenge: Here's how PM Modi, Virat Kohli and others changed in the last decade