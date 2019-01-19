This video of a bizarre nail art showing child birth is freaking people out!

Just when we thought eccentric nail art couldn’t get any weirder after the viral live scorpion trend, we came across the creepy style that involved various facial expression with hair extensions! And if that didn’t set off some alarms already, now a video of nail art, showing delivery of a baby has left people disturbed and flabbergasted at the same time. And no, it’s not a doctored video going viral.

In the footage going viral on Instagram, Russian manicure specialist known as Nail Sunny recently uploaded a jaw-dropping video showing a detailed birth procedure, where a small figure of a woman dressed in a pink hospital gown and scrub cap and is seated on a chair. And the tiny “baby” is born as much like a forceps delivery! To make it really uncanny, with a small scalpel the specialist is seen literally cutting the “umbilical cord” and placing the little one on the mother’s arm.

Yes, very real and creepy to say the least. That’s how most people felt seeing it online and freaking out.

I hate myself for watching this https://t.co/XyLYMHvTIB — 𝓫𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓬𝓪 🖤 (@rubysblythe) January 19, 2019

and they cut the umbilical cord omfg https://t.co/ClVA2woRUH — Trish (@patttybo) January 19, 2019

Been told y’all to TAKE THIS GIRL’S MANICURIST LICENSE AWAY!!! https://t.co/iC0Qx6wdO2 — Is it crack? Is that what u smoke? u smoke crack? (@icythiccc) January 19, 2019

I wonder what the inspiration and thought process was behind this https://t.co/7RWUcnqvCI — a nonce (@halftimesenpai) January 19, 2019

Omg 😮 how wtf 🧐🤨I can bearly paint my nails 🤭😑 https://t.co/6xAI4GC2NJ — honey🍯 (@CynthiaGonazlez) January 19, 2019

But given to her penchant for such bizarre nail art history, many were not that shocked on the photo and video sharing app. Earlier, she had got everyone talking online last year after her Kylie Jenner-inspired manicure broke the Internet.

And this is not the only weird video there on the profile. From one taking a jibe at the world’s most liked egg photo with a shell-cracking style, to a nail art where figurines on nails that can be seen pooping (it was only Nutella, she warned), she has it all! Oh before the birth one, she did bring out one with a pregnancy test, involving urine. In case, you wanna learn, there are tutorials for it all well.