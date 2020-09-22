scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
This video of 60-feet-tall Gundam robot replica in Japan has netizens excited

A video of the 60-feet-tall robot, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by a user @catsuka along with a caption that read, "Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 22, 2020 5:48:47 pm
Viewed over 3 million times, the viral clip features the robot kneeling down and getting up and then using its fingers to point towards the sky.  (Source: @catsuka/Twitter)

Netizens were left ecstatic after the Gundam Factory in Yokohama, Japan, decided to take their life-sized Gundam robot replica, named RX-78, for a ride. Standing at 60 foot and weighing 25 tonne, the robot is a recreation of the fictional character ‘Gundam’ from the Japanese animated series of the same name.

Gundam is a very popular animated series that originated back in the ‘70s and is believed to be the inspiration behind the popular Transformers series.

A video of the robot, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by a user @catsuka along with a caption that read, “Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode.” Viewed over 3 million times, the viral clip features the robot kneeling down and getting up and then using its fingers to point towards the sky.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens reacting to the giant robot.

