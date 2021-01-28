scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Must Read

‘Whose kid is this?’: Video of 5-year-old driving SUV in Pakistan goes viral

The police are investigating the matter. Once the vehicle number is identified, the owner will be tracked and action will be taken against them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 28, 2021 2:06:19 pm
Pakistan. Pakistan kid viral video, kid drives, 5-yr-old driving an SUV, kid drives suv, Land Cruiser, viral video, trending, indian express, indian express news"This is not a joke and rather a serious matter," read one of the comments on the viral clip.

A video of a young boy driving an SUV on a highway in Pakistan has gone viral on social media, prompting worried reactions among netizens.

In the 27-clip, which was widely shared on multiple social media platforms, the boy is seen standing behind the wheel of a black Toyota Land Cruiser V8. According to Dunya News, the boy in the viral clip is five years old and was cruising through Bosan, one of the busiest roads in Multan.

“A small kid driving Landcruiser in Multan 😳 How’s his feet even touching pedals? Whose kid is this?” read the caption of the viral clip shared by @talha_amjad101.

Watch the video here:

The video triggered many reactions online, with many wondering how a small child was allowed to drive the vehicle. “This is not a joke and rather a serious matter,” read one of the comments on the viral clip.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

After the video went viral, the police began to investigate the matter. Once the vehicle number is identified, the owner will be tracked and action will be taken against them, the news website added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement