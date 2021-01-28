‘Whose kid is this?’: Video of 5-year-old driving SUV in Pakistan goes viral

"This is not a joke and rather a serious matter," read one of the comments on the viral clip.

A video of a young boy driving an SUV on a highway in Pakistan has gone viral on social media, prompting worried reactions among netizens.

In the 27-clip, which was widely shared on multiple social media platforms, the boy is seen standing behind the wheel of a black Toyota Land Cruiser V8. According to Dunya News, the boy in the viral clip is five years old and was cruising through Bosan, one of the busiest roads in Multan.

“A small kid driving Landcruiser in Multan 😳 How’s his feet even touching pedals? Whose kid is this?” read the caption of the viral clip shared by @talha_amjad101.

Watch the video here:

A small kid driving Landcruiser in Multan 😳 how’s his feet even touching pedals. Whose kid is this 😂 pic.twitter.com/h5AXZztnYb — Talha (@talha_amjad101) January 26, 2021

The video triggered many reactions online, with many wondering how a small child was allowed to drive the vehicle. “This is not a joke and rather a serious matter,” read one of the comments on the viral clip.

After the video went viral, the police began to investigate the matter. Once the vehicle number is identified, the owner will be tracked and action will be taken against them, the news website added.