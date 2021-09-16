‘What a waste’: Video of 15 skyscrapers being simultaneously demolished in China stuns all online

In a jaw-dropping moment caught on camera, 15 high-rise buildings were obliterated simultaneously in China after sitting unfinished for eight years. In the country’s Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, the skyscrapers were destroyed into huge pile of dust. Now, video of the demolition is going viral, leaving netizens stunned while starting a serious conversation about country’s excessive and unplanned urbanisation projects.

China’s state-run Xinhua News stated that 4.6 tons of explosives were placed at 85,000 blasting points in the buildings for the demolition. The report said the mission was successfully completed in just 45 seconds.

In order to ensure that the blasting work is full-proof — emergency rescue departments dispatched more than 2,000 support personnel to set up eight emergency rescue teams, including on-site fire rescue teams, comprehensive emergency teams, flood control emergency teams, and urban management logistics teams, Kunming Daily reported.

According to Yahoo News, a detailed plan was put out to execute the coordinated explosions. While preparing for the demolition, shops nearby the premises were closed and residents in the neighbouring buildings were evacuated.

Authorities decided to take such drastic step as the buildings had been abandoned for a very long time and the basements were submerged in rainwater.

Taiwan News added that these buildings were part of the unfinished Liyang Star City Phase II project and was about 1 billion Chinese yuan (US$154 million) worth of property. Initiated in 2011, the housing project met with many hurdles over the year and saw frequent interruptions even after ownership changed. After the government intervention, the project did not resume until late last year but couldn’t be completed.

However, this is not the first time simultaneous demolitions at such a large scale was seen in China. Earlier in 2017, 36 buildings were flattened in a mere 20 seconds in Zhengzhou, with a plan to renovate the area into a more appealing hub.

