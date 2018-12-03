Toggle Menu
This old video of Melania Trump watching ballet is creeping out Twitteratihttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/video-melania-trump-watching-ballerinas-5475809/

This old video of Melania Trump watching ballet is creeping out Twitterati

In the video, Melania stood motionless on a deck of stairs and appeared rather uncomfortable.  

Melania Trump, Melania Trump watching ballerinas, FLOTUS, Donald Trump, White house,
The old tweet by Kurtz read, “Just your average day covering FLOTUS and ballerinas at the White House.” (Source: Twitter)

Melania Trump’s blood-red Christmas decorations were unsettling, judging by the reactions it garnered. This time an old video of the first lady of the United States watching ballet has shocked many. The viral clip, which was shared by columnist Judy Kurtz from The Hill, shows Trump watching the ballerinas dancing to Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker.

The video is from last year’s Christmas celebrations at the White House. The tweet by Kurtz read, “Just your average day covering FLOTUS and ballerinas at the White House.” In the video, Melania stood motionless on a deck of stairs and appeared rather uncomfortable.

The video has gone viral again after it was shared by the Twitter handle Humans of Late Capitalism.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android