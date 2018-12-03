This old video of Melania Trump watching ballet is creeping out Twitterati

Melania Trump’s blood-red Christmas decorations were unsettling, judging by the reactions it garnered. This time an old video of the first lady of the United States watching ballet has shocked many. The viral clip, which was shared by columnist Judy Kurtz from The Hill, shows Trump watching the ballerinas dancing to Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker.

The video is from last year’s Christmas celebrations at the White House. The tweet by Kurtz read, “Just your average day covering FLOTUS and ballerinas at the White House.” In the video, Melania stood motionless on a deck of stairs and appeared rather uncomfortable.

Just your average day covering FLOTUS and ballerinas at the White House… pic.twitter.com/BlCNR7OhwW — Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) November 27, 2017

The video has gone viral again after it was shared by the Twitter handle Humans of Late Capitalism.

She looks like she’s waiting until they’re done so she can cross the floor. — N3!L (@chimpvsdog) November 28, 2018

Melania looks like one of the ghosty characters in #TheHauntingOfHillHouse https://t.co/sPc67OTSdn — Lolito, lolito ¿quien soy el más bonito? (@LoloelRolo) December 2, 2018

I can’t stop watching this. https://t.co/BwLAToweBq — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) November 30, 2018

Wow. What a hauntingly good performance of being an actual real life person. https://t.co/bJ1nKnHBJ6 — Amanda Cates (@MrsAmandaCates) November 30, 2018

This will haunt me til the end of my days. — ja’mie (@MauriciooSm) November 28, 2018