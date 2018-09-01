VIDEO: Lego built a life-size Bugatti Chiron that can be driven and it’s off-the-hook!

This is the first large-scale moving model using LEGO Technic bricks & elements. (Source: Lego) This is the first large-scale moving model using LEGO Technic bricks & elements. (Source: Lego)

Italian high-performance car manufacturer Bugatti is known for its blindingly fast hand-built supercars. While building a Bugatti is as distant a reality as owning one for many, one such model has caught people’s imagination yet again Lego, the iconic toy manufacturer, has built a replica blue Bugatti Chiron entirely out of Lego blocks! And it can be driven!

The toy company, which recently unveiled the replica, created the car using more than a million Lego Technic elements, with a fully functioning engine that can achieve speeds of over 20km/hr! The real Bugatti Chiron, in comparison, took about 20 people over six months to build using 1,800 parts! The mammoth task to make it appear just like the original vehicle in terms of design and technology took efforts of more than 13,000 hours.

And the best part? The car generates around 5.3 horsepower, weighs 1.5 tonnes, and is powered exclusively using 2,304 motors and 4,032 LEGO Technic gear wheels, the Inc.com reported.

Now, as the video was shared by the company online, fans went ballistic seeing it slide on the road.

Sadly, the company isn’t planning to make it for its customers, as the printed instruction manuals alone would undoubtedly cost you hundreds of dollars in shipping, Gizmodo reported. So, in case you love this, there is a smaller version of the car that can be made with close to 4,000 blocks.

And even for the test drive, the company roped in a former racer! Andy Wallace, a former racer with multiple wins in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Daytona, was blown away by the details of the car, the Lego website said.

“Driving the LEGO Chiron was a great experience, which I thoroughly enjoyed. All those years ago I could never have imagined that one day I would actually drive a LEGO car!” the website quoted him.

